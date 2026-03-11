Michigan Coach Hired by Sherrone Moore Breaks Silence on Kyle Whittingham After Retention

Amid a chaotic offseason in Ann Arbor, one familiar face who managed to weather the storm is Michigan’s RB coach, Tony Alford. That retention process, though, put Alford in a worrying situation, but his firm belief in the Wolverines is finally paying dividends. That’s where Alford’s comments on how things are going with the new head coach, Kyle Whittingham, hint at a layer of connection.

“Yeah, it’s been great,” said Alford during his Tuesday appearance on Michigan Wolverines LIVE with John D’Adamo and TJ Ronin, referring to his time under Whittingham. “You know, I’ve had an opportunity. I’ve known Kyle kind of in and out of the situation. My late brother worked for him from 2007 to 2010. So, I had somewhat of a relationship, but nothing like we were friends or sit down and had a beer together, nothing like that, but we knew each other. And so I was very fortunate that I was able to stay.”

Originally hired by Sherrone Moore in 2024 from Ohio State, Tony Alford is the only staff member among the initially retained two by Whittingham who returned in 2026 after last season’s chaos. But Alford’s retention has nothing to do with the new head coach’s familiarity with his late elder brother, Aaron Alford.

It may be a factor; still, the RB coach’s prowess speaks for itself. He helped engineer a dramatic turnaround in the Wolverines’ rushing attack, lifting it from 77th nationally to 14th. But with a head coaching change, achieving that success again could have been in doubt. That’s when Alford made his feelings about Whittingham clear.

“But he (Whittingham) has been nothing short of amazing. He’s a great guy,” said Alford. “I’ve really enjoyed the past few months working with him and for him. You know, it’s very clear, clear messaging. The messages are clearly defined, and what the expectations are for, not only the players in the program but also the staff. And then he gives you the autonomy to go do your work.”

That clarity, the attention to detail, and Whittingham’s absolute trust in his staff come from his spending 21 seasons at Utah, leading the Utes to three conference titles and eight 10-win seasons with an overall record of 177–88. Now, Michigan can see that kind of success, as with experience, the coach brings his discipline and goals, as well as energy, to Ann Arbor. In fact, his process already has Alford’s trust.

“There is a clear, concise message every single day of what the expectations are, and you’re not going to negotiate on what those expectations are. There’s no negotiation. This is what it is. And it’s very clear, and it’s clearly articulated, and it’s kind of wild—not wild, but it’s funny,” added Alford. “You know, if you’re not sure, ask. And you’ll be quickly told. It’s not up for debate. This isn’t a request to do it this way. This is how it’s going to be. And it’s proven he’s had success doing it that way.”

This kind of determination seems to be paying off for Michigan in 2026. But Tony Alford’s connection with the program runs deep, as his son, Braydon Alford, has committed to Michigan’s 2026 class as a wide receiver. Still, his retention didn’t happen because of that. In fact, going through that period wasn’t easy for the RBs’ coach.

Michigan RBs coach shared his thoughts on the tense retention period

When Kyle Whittingham stepped in, Michigan was hit with transfer portal moves, unexpected staff exits, and several firings. Yet through the turbulence, Tony Alford remained standing. However, during the transition, an uncertainty surrounding his future was present.

“You live in parallel lives in some regards,” admitted Alford, speaking on In the Trenches podcast with Jon Jansen. “Half the day is spent thinking, am I even going to be here? Should I be looking for a job? But then the other side—well, I am here. And I have responsibility here to get ready for a game and, more importantly, to prepare your players and be the best that you can be for them.”

Despite uncertainty about the future, the Michigan RBs’ coach concentrated on his responsibility. Although his track record was elite enough to draw attention from powerhouses, what may have sealed the deal was his loyalty to the Wolverines.

“I’m a firm believer that you put both feet in the water where you’re at,” he said. “One foot in and one foot out—you’re never going to be good for anybody, including yourself.”

Since arriving under former head coach Moore, Alford’s room has powered the offense with RBs like Jordan Marshall and Justice Haynes. But his influence also extends to recruiting, including landing elite 2026 RB Savion Hiter. Now, Michigan will be looking for a successful inaugural campaign for Kyle Whittingham for the 2026 season.