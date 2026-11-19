In the middle of a frustrating season in Ann Arbor, Michigan fans have been desperate for someone inside the building to show some real fire, passion, and urgency. With the Wolverines sitting at 5-5 and fighting just to become bowl-eligible, supporters have spent weeks questioning whether the current staff truly understands the pride that comes with wearing the winged helmet.

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But defensive coordinator Jay Hill just turned heads across college football after openly admitting that facing Ohio State and taking down Ryan Day was one of his biggest motivations for taking the Michigan job.

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Speaking with reporters ahead of Saturday’s matchup against UCLA, Hill was asked what it had been like preparing for the Buckeyes since he was first introduced back in January. Instead of giving a boring, cliché coach answer about taking things one week at a time, Hill lit up and made it clear that “The Game” has been on his mind nonstop since the day he arrived.

“Well, one of the reasons why I came to the University of Michigan was to play in this rivalry, the Ohio State rivalry. I’m excited about it,” Hill said. “Obviously, all our focus right now is on UCLA, but to answer the question, are we excited about that one? Absolutely. Is that the biggest thing every year on the schedule? Absolutely, it will be for us. I can tell you this: I spent tons of time this summer on that game. I’ve spent tons of time in different moments since I’ve been here at Michigan. I can’t wait for that game.”

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And if you think Hill’s defense doesn’t have much of a chance against Ohio State, you’d be wrong!

In fact, Hill’s defense has basically been carrying Michigan on its back throughout a rocky 2026 season under first-year head coach Kyle Whittingham.

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After starting 3-0, including a gritty 17-10 win over Oklahoma where the defense suffocated a top team, the Wolverines dropped five of their next seven games as the offense completely stalled out.

Things got so ugly on offense that Michigan managed just six points against both Indiana and Michigan State. That eventually forced Whittingham to fire offensive coordinator Jason Beck earlier this month following a 15-6 home loss to the Spartans.

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Week after week, Hill’s guys have had to bail out an offense that simply couldn’t stay on the field or put points on the board. Through the first seven games of the year, Hill’s tricky, shape-shifting defense, throwing everything from three- to seven-man fronts at opposing quarterbacks, ranked No. 1 in the country in yards per play (4.1), No. 2 in total defense (250.1 yards per game), and No. 15 in scoring defense (15.7 points per game)!

Of course, seeing Hill build a brick-wall defense right away in Ann Arbor isn’t much of a shock when you look at his resume.

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Before teaming back up with Whittingham at Michigan in January, Hill spent three years as BYU’s defensive coordinator and associate head coach (2023–2025), where his defenses regularly ranked in the top 20 nationally. His 2024 defense also led the entire country with 22 interceptions while helping the Cougars go 23-4 over two seasons.

Before that, he spent nine successful years as the head coach at Weber State (2014–2022), winning four Big Sky Conference titles.

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Embracing bitter rivalry games is nothing new for Hill. Back in 2014, right after taking over at Weber State, he openly pushed to spark an in-state rivalry with Southern Utah, telling The Salt Lake Tribune that rivalries are good for college football. He carried that same edge to BYU, where he coached on both sides of the heated “Holy War” against Utah and helped the Cougars beat the Utes twice during his three-year run.

Of course, Michigan can’t afford to look past No. 4 UCLA this Saturday at the Big House. Sitting at 5-5, the Wolverines badly need one more win just to become bowl-eligible, and Hill’s defense will probably have to put on another cape to slow down the Bruins’ high-powered attack while Michigan’s interim play-caller tries to wake up the offense.

Still, knowing that Hill has been cooking up ways to beat Ryan Day and Ohio State since the moment he got to campus gives Michigan a huge boost in attitude heading into Columbus on November 28. If the Wolverines’ offense can find even half the juice and toughness that Hill’s defense brings every Saturday, Michigan could still make things very interesting when “The Game” finally rolls around.