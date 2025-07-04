Michigan DB Commit Vows to Lure 4-Star WR for Sherrone Moore With Loyalty Stance

Michigan recruiting is now finding its pace, having landed a slew of commits in an important month. Sherrone Moore and his 2026 class have made it into the exclusive Top 10 club in the 2026 class. The Wolverines are picking up steam and are sure to land some more names in the coming weeks. A key prospect from Virginia, who’s all in on Michigan as his college football home, hints at roping in another fellow player to tag along with him to Ann Arbor.

Moore now has 19 total commits in its class, with 11 pledges coming in the month of June. Among them is 4-star DB Andre Clarke Jr., the 16 -best safety in the 2026 class and 6th-best prospect out of Virginia. Clarke and Michigan’s secondary coach, Lamar Morgan, are said to have developed a great bond, which helped the program land his commitment. Clarke is high on his future career at Michigan and has already shifted to a recruiting mode for the program. He might be key in helping Moore and Co. land another top prospect from his state.

He told The Wolverine’s EJ Holland in a sit-down on July 3 that he is going to persuade Travis Johnson to commit to Michigan. The WR is already on Michigan’s list of targets. “I’m definitely gonna try to get Travis, ‘cause I think he likes it. And, I’m just trying to get the best out of VA so we can go do this at Michigan,” Clarke said. Along with Clarke, Michigan also has the commitment of another Virginia commit, LB Markel Dabney. Johnson will announce his commitment on July 4.

Michigan has been in talks with the WR for a year now and is in strong contention for landing him at Ann Arbor. “I’m excited to see the offense under Bryce Underwood and Chip Lindsey, the new offensive coordinator,” Johnson told On3. Michigan saw 9 commits pledging in the latter part of June, and that influx might push Johnson to pick the Wolverines. Sherrone Moore will be competing with James Franklin and Bill Belichick, the latter creeping up late into the race and emerging as a solid option for the WR.

Clarke, on the other hand, is locked into being a Wolverine. He still has a long way to go in his prep career, having hauled in only 23 tackles last year. But he is confident about building a productive and long career at Michigan.

Andre Clarke Jr. shows loyalty to Sherrone Moore with his Michigan goals

The transfer portal, ever since its inception into college football, has changed recruiting forever. It has led some programs to gain an edge by adding some players and others to despair. But Clarke is in no mood to switch his college football program anytime soon. When asked about his plans at Michigan, Clarke answered right off the bat, proving his loyalty towards Sherrone Moore. He’s not just joining Michigan to play college football—he wants to become a change-maker for the program.

“[In the next] three, four years, obviously I would say I wanna be one of the top corners in the nation across all college football. Get all the awards and stuff, possibly get out to three or whatever. But yeah, I just wanna be a big name that kids look up to,” the DB said. The position has been a quiet asset for Michigan. In the Jim Harbaugh era, the program saw some of the best pass defenses. Clarke will join a program that has produced the defensive MVP of the 2023 National Championship, Will Johnson. Returning CB Jyaire Hill will be a crucial player to help Michigan succeed in 2025.

Michigan is turning things around in the class of 2026. They are now within the Top 10 classes and are in talks with some great defensive prospects. Sherrone Moore will hope that Andre Clarke Jr.’s commitment is helpful in swinging Travis Johnson over to Ann Arbor. Clarke, on the other hand, is committed to building a legacy at Michigan. We’ll be watching how his career pans out!