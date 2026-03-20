Michigan Die-Hard Dave Portnoy Can’t Get Enough of Ohio State Facing Brutal Loss

Ohio State can ban Michigan’s booster Dave Portnoy from entering their stadium, but not his jabs at the program. And after OSU lost to TCU in the first round of March Madness, the program couldn’t really stop him from doing so. Portnoy made sure to make his joy known to his fans after his rival team was knocked out.

“It’s always a great day for @stoolpresidente when Ohio State loses,” Barstool Sports shared on X. It accompanied a screengrab of the show’s crew watching the game, with Portnoy cheering when OSU missed. “Guess Michigan will have to carry the conference,” Portnoy shared on his own handle.

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Can we blame Portnoy for that attack, though? The team started the game poorly and fell behind early. They missed easy shots and had trouble scoring near the basket until Bruce Thornton made a floater. TCU then went on an 11-0 run, leaving Ohio State with only 24 points in the first half. The Buckeyes rallied against it all, however, making 34 points near the basket and 10 extra points from second chances, but TCU’s strong defense made scoring hard. At the end, it only ended in heartbreak for Ohio State. Portnoy, however, relished in that loss.

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Whenever Ohio State loses a crucial game, Portnoy is one of the loudest voices trolling the team. He went after OSU after it lost to the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. Even though his beloved Michigan lost to Texas in the Citrus Bowl earlier that day, he made sure to take a dig at the Buckeyes. “Well, that was embarrassing,” he’d shared on X.

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During his first appearance on FOX Sports’ ‘Big Noon Kickoff,’ Portnoy walked onto the stage (set outside The Shoe) and sang Michigan’s fight song, ‘Hail to the Victors,’ while Ohio State fans booed him loudly. He shouted at the crowd, calling them “Ohio State morons.” He even sported a T-shirt that read ‘Still can’t beat Michigan.’ Much to his dismay, Ohio State did beat the Wolverines later in the season.

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Dave Portnoy jumps at every opportunity he can weasel out of the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry. Regarding the OSU-TCU basketball game, he’d also made yet another incendiary remark.

Dave Portnoy placed a ‘disrespect bet’ against Ohio State for TCU game.

Portnoy also roped in OSU’s recent controversy with former President Ted Carter into this particular basketball game. He bet on TCU for the basketball clash, claiming that Carter’s inappropriate relationship and the school had cast the whole conference in a bad light. This is part of a series he calls “disrespect” bets, and is currently 2-2 on them.

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“Disgusting,” he wrote in his tweet.

Seems hypocritical, right? Portnoy would never bet against Michigan, whose head football coach was fired because of an inappropriate relationship with a staffer. The program was further embroiled in controversy after Sherrone Moore was arrested for breaking into the staffer’s apartment. Another woman, who accused former Wolverines assistant defensive line coach LaTroy Lewis of sexual assault. And, Moore had sent the plaintiff inappropriate messages.

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Portnoy instead focused on appreciating Michigan for letting go of Moore, and that the school wasn’t responsible for what happened after. And, he’d also tweeted that Jeffrey Dahmer went to Ohio State, as an attack on the Buckeye fans who were trolling him after Moore’s dismissal.

When the football season rolls around, be assured that Dave Portnoy will be ready to launch a fresh set of scathing remarks at Ohio State. But Buckeyes football is far stronger than the basketball team, which is keen on defeating Portnoy’s Michigan one more time. Let’s see what he’ll have to say then.