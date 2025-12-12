Michigan Donor Rumors Reveal Sherrone Moore Replacement Search Between $50M Coach and More

Michigan can still find a steady hand, despite many big names already being off the market, some hired, others locked into lucrative deals. While their search has options, national sports commentator Jason Whitlock even shared a long list, ranging from a $50M worth former LSU coach to a former Michigan assistant who could be a perfect fit.

“It’s Brian Kelly, Dabo Swinney, Jedd Fisch, Jimbo Fisher, and some other name,” said Whitlock during Thursday’s appearance, based on a tip from a heavy-hitter Michigan donor, who advised to keep an eye on these names in the coaching search.

While all these names are being considered for their potential and proven track records, Brian Kelly and Dabo Swinney stand out. Both possess offensive minds similar to Sherrone Moore, who was recently fired for alarming reasons despite a 9–3 season.

Coming to the former Notre Dame coach, Brian Kelly, his resume speaks volumes. With a 297–109–2 record and having restored national relevance with the Irish, he is clearly a fit, his storied history in northern Indiana makes makes him a perfect fit for Michigan. But his firing from LSU following the loss to Texas A&M is raising concerns.

“Brian Kelly? After what happened at LSU, I just don’t think you could do that,” said Whitlock.

While Kelly is a favorite to be hired with the sole goal of winning a national championship, he wasn’t able to make a CFP appearance in his four seasons with the Tigers. That’s where Clemson’s head coach’s success story shines, making him a favorite for the Michigan head coaching job.

“Dabo Swinney makes a lot of sense,” said Whitlock.

A proven track record backs that praise. Swinney turned Clemson from a regional contender into a national powerhouse. The Tigers became a fixture in the top 25 rankings, while his 2018 squad went a perfect 15–0. With two national championships and numerous conference titles, he is the winningest coach in both Clemson and ACC history. Under his leadership, Clemson notched multiple victories over Nick Saban’s Alabama.

Besides Kelly and Swinney, Jedd Fisch is a name to watch. He took Arizona from a 1-11 misery to a top-11 powerhouse in just three seasons. To cap it off, Fisch’s elite recruiting efforts are highlighted by Washington’s 2026 class, ranked No. 12 nationally by 247Sports. Moreover, he pushed Washington to back-to-back bowl trips. This recruiting prowess and ability to transform a program make him a fit for the head-coaching job.

In the mix, Whitlock also mentioned Urban Meyer as a potential candidate, noting that some at Michigan found the idea laughable. But he believes Michigan AD Ward Manuel will have no choice but to hire a proven coach, and he already has one in mind.

“I’m rooting for Jesse Minter, the former Michigan assistant and current Chargers defensive coordinator,” said Whitlock.

While Minter’s ties to Michigan make him an obvious target, reports also suggest the Wolverines have interest in Browns OC Tommy Rees for the head coach vacancy. But does Whitlock’s confidence in Minter truly point to a proven hand?

Could Jesse Minter be the next head coach of Michigan?

While many names are being thrown into the mix, including that of former Raiders HC Jon Gruden, Minter is one of the top names on Michigan’s list, and for good reason. The Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator is a 2005 Mount St. Joseph graduate and a four-year letterwinner who knows Ann Arbor inside out.

As a coach, Minter spent two seasons running Michigan’s defense under Jim Harbaugh before following him to the Chargers in 2024. Before that, he sharpened his craft as Vanderbilt’s DC. However, Minter’s football roots run deep. He’s the son of longtime Cincinnati head coach Rick Minter. While the two now work side-by-side with the Chargers, where Rick is a senior defensive analyst, Minter’s resume is built on steady growth.

With defensive stops at Indiana State, Georgia State, and Notre Dame, followed by two seasons as a UC graduate assistant and four years with John Harbaugh’s Ravens, he learned the finer details of the game. Considering his success at Michigan and his NFL polish, suddenly the question feels like a possibility.

Now, while Jesse Minter has the pedigree and the momentum to be a real contender for the Wolverines’ top job, the school does have a long list to look into and make its final decision. Who is your pick to replace Moore? Sound off in the comments.