Michigan Edging Close to New University President With Eye on Escaping Sherrone Moore Shame

For Michigan, hiring a new president isn’t just about filling an office; it’s a crucial move to restore stability and escape the shadow of the Sherrone Moore saga that has engulfed the program. The leadership void that has plagued the University through a tumultuous year of scandal may finally be filled, as the school closes in on a new president tasked with cleaning house.

On January 10, Tony Garcia reported that the Wolverines are in the final stages of selecting their next president, with an official statement potentially coming as early as Monday. So far, the program has not revealed any potential names; however, speculation suggests that Duke’s Vincent Price and UCLA’s Julio Frenk are in contention. What we know, so far, is that the new president is expected to begin his tenure in July.

“The University of Michigan will name its new president this week, I’m told,” Detroit Free Press’ Tony Garcia reported on X. “There will be a missive sent out on Sunday, and the announcement could be made as early as Monday.”

The University hasn’t had the best of times, especially when it comes to its athletics. Despite its football program winning a national championship, Michigan still had to go through a sign-stealing scandal, which was followed by the firing of Sherrone Moore over an inappropriate relationship. Former President Santa Ono’s resignation in May 2025 didn’t help the situation.

In early May, Santa Ono was part of a shortlist for the University of Florida’s candidacy. He followed up on the gig, resigning from his position in Michigan. At the time, it was reported that not everything was going right at the board level.

“Dr. Santa Ono has resigned from University employment and will not be returning to a faculty position,” UM Director of Public Affairs Kay Jarvis shared with the media.

By late May, Ono was all set to join the Gators, with the UF Board of Trustees voting unanimously in his favor. But not everyone was convinced. Soon after, the State Board of Governors rejected his appointment, with only three members in his favor. As the Florida opportunity slipped past his fingers, his resignation prevented his return to Ann Arbor.

While Ono may have turned in his resignation in May, the Wolverines’ internal machinery was under strain long before that. Former offensive coordinator Matt Weiss’ computer scandal, followed by the Sign-stealing controversy (and others), had already put Michigan under a harsh spotlight. Then, Ono resigned, and Michigan went through a delicate leadership transition with interim President Domencio Grasso handling the reins.

Sherrone Moore’s saga puts Michigan under scrutiny

As the 2025 season began, Moore served a two-game suspension related to the sign-stealing scandal. While that issue plagued the program, a separate, more personal controversy ultimately led to his downfall and plunged the program into chaos. On December 10, Michigan fired him for allegedly having a relationship with a staff member.

“This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior,” AD Warde Manuel stated.

Hours later, he was charged with felony, third-degree home invasion, and other charges. While his tenure in Ann Arbor ended on a troubling note, critics circled the program, questioning the leadership. Athletic Director Warde Manuel received most of the heat, but Michigan, operating under an interim president, also highlighted the lack of institutional accountability.

All that is set to change with a new president. The football program has already ushered in a new era with the appointment of Kyle Whittingham as the new head coach.