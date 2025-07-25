Michigan Eyes Deep 2027 Run in Texas as Sherrone Moore’s Recruiting Footprint Widens

Sherrone Moore and his staff are on fire. Since June, Michigan has racked up 14 recruiting wins. Now, the Wolverines are charging toward a top-10 class in 2026. But here’s the twist: they’ve struck gold deep in the heart of Texas. Yup, Michigan landed 4 standouts from the Lone Star State in this cycle. That includes DL Alister Vallejo from Liberty Hill, electric WR Zion Robinson from Mansfield, speedy WR Jaylen Pile from Dallas Parish Episcopal, and ball-hawking safety Jordan Deck from Frisco Lone Star. So, Texas heat? Michigan’s owning it. And now, this recruiting footprint is spreading, shaping the future at Ann Arbor.

But before we look ahead, let’s take one last dive into this cycle and what it’s delivered. Okay, the Dallas-Fort Worth has been a prime target for Michigan. Three of the Wolverines’ recent commits hail from the booming DFW area. For instance, Zion Robinson? Originally from Ohio. And Jaylen Pile? His family’s from Virginia. So, Texas kids are more open than ever to leaving home, and Michigan’s ready to pounce. But it’s not just about the players, the staff’s deep Lone Star ties play a big role, too. LaMar Morgan, JB Brown, and Juan Castillo all rep Texas. Even JB’s father, James, a longtime Dallas high school coach, is now part of the Wolverines’ crew. Following that, the Wolverines plot a bold 2027 push in Texas.

On July 24, insider EJ Holland revealed Michigan has already sent out more than 20 offers in Texas for the 2027 class. And at the top of the list? Five-star corner John Meredith out of Euless Trinity. He’s tall, fast, and built like a future star. Exactly what LaMar Morgan loves in a DB. Moreover, Michigan is also eyeing five-star defensive lineman Jalen Brewster from Cedar Hill. Right now, both standouts are major targets, and the Wolverines hope to get them on campus this fall. But it doesn’t stop there.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Well, Michigan struck gold in East Texas last cycle with CB Jayden Sanders. And now they’re back, aiming even higher. Yes, the Wolverines are chasing the nation’s No. 1 QB in 2027, Kavian Bryant out of Palestine Westwood. He visited Ann Arbor in the spring, and Michigan made a strong impression. But beating Texas in that battle won’t be easy. Interestingly, U-M also offered two more East Texas standouts: elite IOL Ismael Camara from Gilmer and Top 100 tackle Qua Ford from Texarkana Texas High. So, Michigan isn’t backing down in East Texas. Coach Moore has shown resilience throughout the offseason.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This time, Michigan has its eyes on Top 100 RB Jakoby Dixon out of Brenham, just 40 miles from La Grange, where RB coach Tony Alford once landed JK Dobbins during his OSU days. So, it’s familiar ground, and Alford knows how to close there. On the flip side, the Houston area has already delivered, with WR Andrew Marsh joining the fold last cycle. Now, the Wolverines are targeting Cypress Ranch DL Amari Vickerson, a Michigan State legacy who visited this spring. So, despite certain setbacks, Michigan is gaining serious ground, and they’re not backing out anytime soon.

Michigan’s next power move

Okay, CJ Sadler is one to watch. The electric 4-star standout, who plays just 40 minutes from Michigan Stadium, is set to announce his commitment on August 15. As a true game-changer, Sadler racked up 1,000 receiving yards and locked down opponents as a top-tier DB, earning MaxPreps Player of the Year honors. And his final 4? UNC, CU Buffs, Michigan, and Maryland. Now, with elite versatility and home-state ties, all eyes in Ann Arbor should be glued to this decision. But could the next star land right in Michigan’s backyard?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Here’s the thing, the race for CJ Sadler is heating up and most insiders say it’s down to two: Michigan and UNC. Although Maryland earned an early official visit, and Colorado made a strong push, but the Tar Heels and Wolverines look best positioned to land the explosive four-star. Here, UNC surged late, landing his final official visit, but Michigan has been in this race from the jump, nearly three years deep. Now, with home-state roots and long-standing ties to the staff, Michigan might just have the edge when decision day hits on August 15. And as for fit? That’s the fun part.

Sadler could line up on either side of the ball, but with Ron Bellamy leading his recruitment, offense seems likely. Michigan’s already loaded with WRs and DBs in the 2026 class, but none bring Sadler’s burst or playmaking juice. If he sticks to defense, he’s a natural nickel. On offense? Expect instant gadget plays, slot snaps, and maybe even true-freshman impact. So, Sherrone Moore would love to pair him with five-star QB Bryce Underwood; because Sadler could be the spark that sets Michigan’s offense on fire.