Michigan Face QB Room Crisis As Sherrone Moore Takes Bryce Underwood Decision

Michigan’s quarterback room is busier than the Diag during Welcome Week. Everyone’s talking about the ongoing battle between Bryce Underwood and Mikey Keene. But this isn’t the story of yet another QB battle update. It’s about this other QB in the mix, whose participation was not much highlighted during Michigan’s 2025 season prep.

Once considered the future, Jadyn Davis is now the redshirt freshman quietly working behind the scenes. You’ll hear his name on the depth chart, right along with other vets like Davis Warren and Jake Garcia. But right now, he’s more ‘next man up’ than ‘talk of the town.’ There are a lot of issues still looming large over this QB’s game time this season.

“Jadyn Davis’ throwing motion is still an issue in my opinion,” sports reporter Trevor McCue writes on X. “It’s taking too long to throw. From the pat on the ball to when it’s finally released, defenders can break on the pass. Those extra hitches impact accuracy, and exposing the ball like that is begging for a strip sack.”

When a quarterback has an elongated release, certain consequences follow. First, the timing. Those extra hitches can disrupt quick-game concepts and timing routes. Every extra millisecond gives defenders a chance to read and react. Now, if the conversation had happened in March, then the scenario about Davis would have been very much different.

Jayden Davis had a completely different kind of impression back then. “If you think that Jadyn Davis can’t compete with a more experienced guy like Mikey Keene, you may be wrong,” Darren of the show ‘Darren Talks Ball’ said on March 11. “I know there’s a lot of hype around Mikey Keene. I know a lot of people like the fact that he’s experienced and that he looked good against Michigan at periods of times last season… He has all the experience in the world, has it between the ears, can read college defenses, and might be exactly what this team wants in a starting quarterback.”

But then Michigan’s spring practice brought about a lot of highs and lows for Davis. J.D. PicKell even pointed out, saying, “I do not think if it’s Bryce Underwood versus Jadyn Davis in a quarterback battle, Jadyn Davis will be your starting quarterback.” Now, Davis completed 6 out of 17 passes, throwing for 74 yards and two interceptions. But then his windup was the real issue, even back then. On the other hand, Underwood went 12 out of 26 for 187 yards with just one interception and one TD. That’s why the spring game gave a little extra edge to Bryce.

And when you’re not throwing in rhythm and have to reset or double-clutch, it’s harder to hit your spot, especially under pressure. And that’s when the accuracy takes a hit. Then there’s ball security. The way Davis exposes the ball during his windup means edge rushers and blitzers have a clean shot at a strip sack if they time their rush right. Defenders see those extra movements as an invitation. And we’ve seen plenty of QB fumbles born out of slow releases.

Why Sherrone Moore isn’t naming a starter yet

Everyone at Schembechler Hall seems to have an opinion. Is Sherrone Moore playing it safe, or is he on the verge of missing a golden opportunity? The quarterback room is stacked, but all eyes are glued to Bryce Underwood. He’s been electric in fall camp, flashing poise, arm talent, and field awareness. Yet, as of the eve of Week 1, Moore still hasn’t named a starter. Now here’s where it gets spicy. Two-time team captain Max Bredeson and Underwood were intentionally paired as roommates for camp.

It’s something Moore and Bredeson decided together. The message? They also wanted to test Underwood in the locker room. According to team insiders, Bredeson quickly vouched for the freshman’s leadership and communication skills. It’s a behind-the-scenes confirmation that Underwood fits as a teammate. Even Urban Meyer, the legendary former Ohio State coach, recently chimed in. “He’s a guy that I’ve watched high school film on and he has it all,” Meyer said. “So, I can’t wait to watch him play.”

Meyer even said he was “surprised” Underwood hadn’t already been named the starter. So why is Moore holding out? On one hand, you could argue caution. You know, trusting a true freshman is never easy. And especially at quarterback in the Big Ten environment. But on the other hand, the delay feels less like a strategy and more like hesitation. It’s a decision-making crossroads that could define Moore’s early tenure.