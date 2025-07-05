Michigan Faces Recruiting Shocker as Sherrone Moore Loses to Rival’s Family Ties

Michigan was on a recruiting roll in June, securing 11 commits. They have experience in pulling off the most shocking recruitment moves. Sherrone Moore and Co. were able to swing Bryce Underwood over from LSU, who was committed to the Tigers for more than a year. However, this time, the Wolverines are on the receiving end of a poaching attempt. A rival program, which also has a name for itself when it comes to big-name recruits, dealt Michigan the blow.

Michigan is well on track to secure a spot for good within the Top 10. According to ESPN, at least, the Wolverines have already made their way into the elite group. The month of June brought the program good news in recruiting, with the key VA duo of Andre Clarke Jr. and Travis Johnson pledging to the Wolverines. However, Michigan did not start July on a positive note. Sherrone Moore just lost a long-time Michigan commitment to an ACC leader because of family ties.

Michigan will no longer host CB Brody Jennings. He will leave Ann Arbor for Coral Gables and Mario Cristobal. Brody’s brother, Bradley Jennings, was a linebacker for the Hurricanes. The bond between brothers worked in Cristobal’s favor, as Miami has secured itself a spot in the Top 10, instead of Michigan with the CB’s flip. Jennings comes with 62 tackles, with only 3.5 TFLs and 2 sacks. Brody had taken visits to Florida and Miami in June, after committing to Michigan in July 2024.

“The Hurricanes liked his powerful, fluid movement and football instincts,” reported the Sun Sentinel. “Miami is just a great spot, great school,” Jennings told On3 after news of the flip broke out. While Sherrone Moore’s 2026 class is trying to find solid ground in the Top 10 group, Miami’s heavy push for Jennings resulted in causing a tremor to go through it.