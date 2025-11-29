Michigan Fans Leave Stadium in Numbers as Julian Sayin & Co. End OSU Misery

Ohio State entered the Michigan Stadium looking to cement its place as the top gun in the B1G. The Wolverines began 6-0, but OSU shut them down in the second half. The Julian Sayin-led offense dominated the entire game after a slow start. The Game in Ann Arbor turned one-sided, and fans had no other option but to leave.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The Big House is emptying in a hurry as Ohio State cruises towards this win in Ann Arbor.”

In a video posted on the platform X by Dillon Davies, sportswriter for the Delaware Gazette, it all became apparent. A large chunk of the crowd was seen rushing out the Michigan Stadium, a further testimony to how dominant the Buckeyes were. It was a statement victory for #1 OSU after suffering heartbreak in “The Game” last year. It was a full-circle moment for Ryan Day as he won the same game losing which resulted in calls for his firing an year ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wolverines started the game on a positive note, as David Zvada scored two quick field goals. While the CB Jyaire Hill intercepted a Julian Sayin pass to Jeremiah Smith, handing Sayin the 5th interception of this season. But OSU was quick and clinical with its response. Jayden Fielding replied with a 24-yard FG, cutting the deficit in half heading to the 2nd Quarter. It was all downhill for the Wolverines after that. Julian Sayin prospered as Michigan failed to pressure and close down OSU’s passing routes.

OSU was decisive and gained momentum, exploiting the fragile Wolverine defense. Julian Sayin passed at will, ending the game completing 19 of 23 passes for 233 yards and 3 TDs. David Zvada put up some resistance as he scored another FG in the second quarter and the last points for the Wolverines. By the end of the 1st half, OSU was leading 17-9. It was courtesy of the 2 TDs scored by OSU’s Heisman contender QB Julian Sayin, partnering with Jeremiah Smith and Brandon Innis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Linebacker Sonny Styles and DB Kenyatta Jackson Junior combined for 5 tackles and a sack, shutting down the Wolverines’ offense. The Wolverines managed to gain just 263 total yards compared to the massive 652 by OSU. Julian Sayin, combined with Carnell Tate and scored another TD in the 3rd quarter. The route was completed by another Jayden Fielding Field goal with just 7:50 left on the clock. The OSU defense went into complete lockdown after that, running down the clock. This prompted the fans to start leaving the stadium.

This win will probably get the Buckeyes a bye in the playoffs while they prepare to lock down their top seed in the faceoff against #2 Indiana in the B1G title game. Meanwhile, Ryan Day showed how to win as OSU didn’t replicate the antics of Michigan players from last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“We’re gonna win with humility,” Ryan Day

Ryan Day and his squad of unbeaten players showed what the true meaning of staying grounded is. They avoided going overboard with their celebrations and respected their opponents, upholding the spirit of the game. “There’s so much emotion. We’re still seeing it on display. What will it mean to you, to your family, and to your fan base to celebrate in Ohio tonight?” asked sidelines reporter Jenny Taft. Day took a pause, as if feeling through the plethora of emotions, and replied with a calm demeanor on his face. “We’re gonna win with humility.”

The flag planting controversy from last year saw the UM players planting their flag in the middle of the pitch after their 13- 10 victory. This resulted in a brawl between OSU staff and players and the Wolverines’ players. Fearing revenge from last year, the UM players rushed to protect their middle of the field. It signified the high stakes involved in the rivalry showdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Day stayed true to his word as he and his staff prevented OSU players’ efforts to plant their flag. Some of the Buckeyes coaches were heard saying, “Let’s go to the locker room, let’s celebrate there.” All while Ryan Day kept waving to his players to go back into the locker room. It shows the shift in mentality and character of OSU under Ryan Day.