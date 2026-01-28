Michigan Football Sets Up Kyle Whittingham For Failure After 2026 Schedule Announcement

The Big Ten just handed new Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham a potential landmine with the release of the 2026 schedule. Eight home games, four road trips, and a season that quietly dares a first-year head coach to survive November. Is this schedule less of an opportunity and more of a trap?

The 2026 season marks the official launch of the Kyle Whittingham era in Ann Arbor. His debut comes September 5 against Western Michigan, the first of four straight home games at Michigan Stadium. Oklahoma returns on September 12, followed by UTEP, then Iowa in the Big Ten opener on September 26.

Western Michigan, UTEP, and Minnesota project as games where Michigan will be favored by at least a touchdown. Iowa at home is rarely easy, but it’s manageable. Being favored by that much gives them an edge, but anything less than 4 wins will invite questions.

Oklahoma is the real test before the bye, and even that comes with context. The Sooners beat Michigan 24-13 in Norman in 2025, with QB John Mateer carving up the Wolverines for 270 passing yards, 74 rushing yards, and three total touchdowns. He’s returning to college, so he’ll be back to bring back memories. And after the October 10 bye, the schedule flips from manageable to merciless.



Penn State will visit Michigan on October 17, bringing a rebuilt roster under Matt Campbell, loaded with familiar Iowa State transfers like QB Rocco Becht and RB Carson Hansen. A week later, Michigan will face Indiana, the defending national champion, led by Curt Cignetti. Michigan will then travel to Rutgers, host Michigan State, and fly west to Eugene, Oregon, on November 14. The Ducks are coming off a 13-2 season and another CFP run.

UCLA comes to Ann Arbor before Michigan travels to Columbus on November 28. The last time “The Game” didn’t matter nationally was 2017. Since then, it’s been a playoff eliminator. The two teams last met in the 2021 Rose Bowl, a game Ohio State won.

Kyle Whittingham inherits a roster that is ranked ninth in CBS Sports’ early rankings, returns 22 of its 42 most-used players, and brings back Bryce Underwood, Jordan Marshall, and Andrew Marsh. The recruiting base is solid, with the No. 12 HS class and a top-20 transfer haul featuring four former Utah players. It’s just the schedule that’s inviting speculation. And while Michigan chose resistance, others chose the easy road.

What other schedules look like in 2026

The contrast across the country is sharp. Former Heisman QB Johnny Manziel summed it up bluntly while reacting to Texas Tech’s schedule debates.

“Who cares? Let ’em talk,” he posted on social media. “Secondly, having a tougher schedule makes your team better in the long run, but it’s better to just schedule the softest schedule possible and get into the playoffs. Whatever happens from there happens.”

Texas Tech’s 2026 path avoids BYU and Utah entirely, the two teams that finished right behind it in the Big 12. Meanwhile, Notre Dame faces only four teams with winning records and has just four true road games. Michigan, meanwhile, stacked Oklahoma, Indiana, Oregon, and Ohio State into a single season for a first-year coach, which was a bold move.

CBS Sports’ Brandon Marcello called Kyle Whittingham’s hire a “masterstroke,” praising Jason Beck’s offense and Underwood’s upside. That may all be true. But this schedule only cares about wins. Michigan gave its new coach a smooth opening act and a ruthless finale. Can he survive that?