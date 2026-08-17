Michigan Freshman Forced to Learn Important Lesson Months Into College Career as Wolverines Teammate Gave Serious Trouble

Every star cornerback arrives on a college campus with a little bit of swagger. In high school, you are usually the fastest guy on the field, locking down receivers without breaking a sweat. But for Michigan freshman Jamarion Vincent, landing in Ann Arbor meant realizing every single player around him was the star of their hometown, too.

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Speaking with The Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb, Vincent opened up about his first spring in Ann Arbor. It did not take long for college football to show him its ruthless side. Back home in Texas, getting beaten on a route was a rare sight. At Michigan, it became an everyday reality: a lesson he had to digest quickly.

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“You’re going to get beat,” he said. “It’s just how you handle yourself being beat. How you move on from being beat. That was really the only step because when I was a recruit, I really never got beat for real… But coming to college, sometimes a receiver would get me a miss.”

Jamarion Vincent had to stop treating one bad rep like it was the end of the world. And for him, that’s a big lesson to learn. The Texas native was a highly regarded 4-star prospect when Michigan pulled him away from Baylor after the 2025 season. He was ranked No. 168 nationally and No. 20 among CBs. The Wolverines had stayed in close contact with him through the DBs coach, LaMar Morgan.

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There was plenty of reason for Michigan to believe Jamarion Vincent could eventually become a good player. At Connally, he was a two-way nightmare. As a senior, he piled up 5,182 all-purpose yards, including 2,066 rushing yards and 1,713 passing yards. He scored 27 rushing touchdowns and 18 through the air.

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Then there was his defensive production, where he recorded 88 tackles, six interceptions, and 20 pass breakups. Jamarion Vincent also played baseball and competed in track and field. In other words, Michigan was betting on an athlete with length, versatility, and a lot of room left to grow. DC Jay Hill sounded encouraged.

“I’ve seen a lot of good traits in him,” he said. “I mean, a lot. He got work to do, getting his body right and stuff. So far, he’s better. He’s doing better than I was in my freshman year. So if he just keep applying himself, learn something, and apply and be great.”

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That may be the best way to view Jamarion Vincent right now. Promising, but unfinished. And he knew what he was signing up for. The dream is the league. The price of chasing that dream is getting embarrassed occasionally by somebody wearing the same uniform. And he has already found one of those guys.

Jamarion Vincent names Michigan WR who gave him the most trouble

When Jamarion Vincent was asked which Michigan receiver was toughest to cover, he didn’t hesitate to reveal who gave him serious trouble.

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“The toughest? I’ll say probably Andrew Marsh,” he said, and then added another name. “But another one was Travis Johnson… He got juice. He’s fast, and he can jump. So, that’s really what his game is like. He’s fast, going to try to run past you.”

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Travis Johnson is becoming one of the more interesting names in Michigan’s WR competition. The 6’3 freshman has received plenty of praise from teammates, including Jaime Ffrench, who called him the fastest player on the team.

CB Jyaire Hill has also mentioned he’s among the toughest receivers to cover in camp. The battle for Michigan’s third receiver spot is still open, with Salesi Moa and Ffrench in the mix. But Travis Johnson is making it increasingly difficult to ignore him. Then there’s Andrew Marsh.

“Andrew knows how to get off the releases,” Vincent said. “His release’s good. He’s a good route runner, and the ball’s in his frame, probably gonna catch the ball.”

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Andrew Marsh’s rise began last season when he took over for Channing Goodwin after the fourth game. From there, the hype only grew. Now he’s entering the season with good expectations.

For Jamarion Vincent, though, all of this comes back to the lesson he learned in the spring. Getting “beat” isn’t the embarrassing part. Staying beaten is. At Michigan, he is learning that distinction a lot faster than he might have expected.