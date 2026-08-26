Michigan GM Makes Expectations for Kyle Whittingham and Co. Clear in Strong Message

Kyle Whittingham has seemed to have added a degree of stability around Michigan. This is despite the fact that the program found itself embroiled in plenty of drama around its AD Warde Manuel just weeks ago. Even off the field, the new head coach is having an impact.

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That includes a recent summit, which drew praise from Michigan’s general manager, Dave Peloquin. The GM also noted the expectations that Whittingham and his team must meet to take the program where it is meant to be.

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Beyond transforming the Wolverines team and ridding them of the controversies that have plagued them in recent years, Whittingham also decided to make Michigan more accessible to the public. The program has traditionally been so complex that it is difficult for the public to grasp how it works, shrouding it in unnecessary mystery. To tackle this, Kyle Whittingham introduced and hosted the “Bleed Blue Summit” in mid-August in partnership with Peloquin.

In an era where plenty of college coaches shield their programs like a government research facility, #GoBlue's Kyle Whittingham is opening the door.LINK IN REPLIES. pic.twitter.com/3yPOPY5TLy— Matt Glenesk (@MattGlenesk) August 25, 2026

“It’s all Kyle Whittingham being a forward-thinker,” Peloquin told USA Today. “He’s really been adamant about taking this opportunity to evolve as a head coach, put together a good front office, and challenged us all to think differently in some capacity.”

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“They have not tapped the network that is Michigan, really, in any significant capacity. We have to do a better job from a football standpoint to outreach those people, get them into the building, make them feel welcome. As the coach says, ‘Be forward-thinkers on what’s happening.'”

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Despite joining the Wolverines only six months ago, Peloquin did not take long to embrace the genius of Kyle Whittingham and what he is trying to build in Ann Arbor. Before Whittingham’s move to Michigan late last year, the Wolverines were trying to recover from the circumstances that led to the firing of Sherrone Moore. To ensure a greater degree of transparency, the program has opened itself to its donors.

As part of that initiative, the three-day Bleed Blue Summit came as a new order accountability. During the event, the program opened the door for 12-15 key stakeholders to gain an inside look at its operations, including practices, NIL strategies, and revenue sharing. It was an unusual move aimed at breaking the ice that has kept the program out of touch with the public for decades. And this is what Peloquin demands from now on: that the program becomes more accessible to those who matter.

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As Whittingham works on improving the program’s reputation and traditional operations, he is not leaving the on-field aspects behind. With his two decades of coaching experience at Utah, Whittingham hopes to return Michigan to its standards of competing for the Big Ten championship and national championship in 2026. On the recruiting front, the program is ranked No. 11 in the nation, per 247Sports Composite.

Comments on Whittingham’s Bleed Blue Summit

The overall reception of Whittingham’s Bleed Blue Summit was impressive. The invited stakeholders were delighted to see Whittingham’s brainchild and to learn what it means for the program. Mike Foguth, whose financial firm works with Michigan athletics, had this to say about the meeting.

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“Once I saw the detail and what we were actually going to be doing there, I flew back early from a golf trip in New Jersey to make sure I didn’t miss,” Foguth told USA Today.

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“I’d talked to the coaches some before, had golfed with Whit and spent time with him, but realizing they’re actually going to pull the curtain back of what it’s like from the moment an athlete walks through the doors of Schembechler Hall to the moment they get to the field; 95% of a ballplayer’s role is off the field and away from gameday.”

The new head coach is also taking care of the product Michigan puts on the field. With Bryce Underwood returning for his sophomore season, the fans are hoping for improved results. Hopefully, the improvements will be reflected in Michigan Stadium when the Wolverines host the Western Michigan Broncos on September 5.