Michigan HC Kyle Whittingham Spends Sleepless Night & Cancels Practice Before naming Bryce Underwood’s Replacement

The Michigan Wolverines’ dramatic escape against Western Michigan has sent shockwaves through the college football landscape. A final-second decision ensured that a 109-year-old historic upset was not in the cards. As such, Kyle Whittingham has reportedly been sweating rather than enjoying the win.

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Despite one passing and one rushing touchdown in the game, questions have been raised about star sophomore QB Bryce Underwood and what lies ahead for the Wolverines. Now, with a much tougher test looming, Underwood’s ability to respond could define the direction of Michigan’s season.

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“HC Kyle Whittingham says there was no excuse for how they played against Western Michigan. He adds he didn’t fall asleep till 5 am,” reputed Michigan reporter Brian Marich revealed on September 6.

He then added another X post update about the next practice session.

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“HC Kyle Whittingham says they didn’t practise yesterday,” Marich’s X post read.

Following the intense game, Whittingham confirmed that the team did not practise the following day.

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Following Michigan’s narrow 13–12 survival against Western Michigan, Whittingham has taken full accountability. He knows that there is no excuse for how the team played. Whittingham admitted the lackluster performance kept him awake until 5:00 AM.

In later videos posted from the press conference, Whittingham addressed the looming questions regarding sophomore starter Bryce Underwood and true freshman backup Tommy Carr.

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Whittingham made it clear that Underwood remains the starting quarterback. However, he has been cautioned that his position is “not infinite” following a high volume of turnover-worthy plays.

Later in the conference, he also spoke about how the need for improvement was not just on Bryce Underwood alone and that there was a replacement for Underwood on the team, should the need arise.

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“We’ve got to see improvement,” the head coach said in the press conference. “…We’ve got to see [it] out of the coaches. So, it’s not just on Bryce.”

The head coach confirmed that Carr, the grandson of legendary Michigan coach Lloyd Carr, does occasionally get reps with the first-team starting offense. Whittingham noted it is “not a lot” of reps, but Carr remains firmly entrenched as the team’s QB2.

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Carr came into the program as an overlooked prospect compared to his five-star teammate Bryce Underwood. However, he has generated substantial internal buzz in Ann Arbor previously.

Carr turned heads during Michigan’s annual Spring Game. He arguably stole the show while Underwood was limited. He showcased elite pocket composure and accuracy, completing 21 of 30 pass attempts for around 145 yards while displaying underrated mobility by adding 59 yards on the ground.

Both quarterbacks bring drastically different styles to the field. While Bryce Underwood is an elite, explosive athlete. Tommy Carr is a highly efficient and technically sound pocket passer with a high football IQ.

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Standing 6-foot-4, Underwood boasts a true rocket arm capable of making any throw on the field, even off-platform or across his body. His deep ball velocity is supreme, allowing him to push the ball downfield into tight windows, as evidenced by his 47-yard game-winning Hail Mary.

At 6-foot-4 as well, Carr doesn’t have the overwhelming arm strength of Underwood. However, he compensates with elite ball placement, a lightning-fast release, and exceptional touch on short-to-intermediate routes.