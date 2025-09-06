Michigan Hit With Major Injury News as Sherrone Moore Returns to Place He Once Called Home

Michigan’s injury woes continue to haunt them. As they prepare for a massive Week 2 game at Oklahoma, a potential playoff-defining moment, the status of their star safety remains a major concern. Despite a comfortable 34-17 victory over New Mexico in the season opener, fans were hoping for a healthier team. But just when head coach Sherrone Moore thought they were making an impact, the injury list kept growing. With the defense already shorthanded and the Sooners ready to challenge them, this matchup in Norman feels even more daunting.

The biggest question mark surrounding Michigan this week has been the availability of safety Rod Moore. After tearing his ACL in the national championship game against Washington, the veteran has been out for the entire 2024 season, and his return has been highly anticipated. Sherrone Moore initially listed him as questionable, raising hopes he might play.

But according to On3’s Pete Nakos, that won’t happen. As he hits X with the injury update: “Michigan is expected to be without safety Rod Moore on Saturday against Oklahoma, sources tell @On3sports.” With Moore expected to be ruled out, he’ll remain sidelined for at least another week. While disappointing for fans, it’s understandable the Wolverines wouldn’t rush him back in a high-stakes game while his recovery is ongoing. If he were to play Saturday in Norman, it would be his first game since Michigan’s 34-13 national championship victory over Washington on January 8, 2024.

Even if the news isn’t great, Michigan’s careful strategy is understandable. Putting Moore right into a tough game against Oklahoma could backfire. The Central Michigan game next week offers a better chance to ease him back in. For now, the Wolverines need to figure out how to contain Oklahoma’s offense without their star safety in the secondary.

Look, Rod Moore isn’t just another player on Michigan’s team; he brings an invaluable veteran presence. Since joining in 2021, he’s been a consistent force, racking up tackles and making key plays when it matters most. From his 33 tackles as a freshman to his standout 2022 season with 71 tackles and four interceptions, Moore has consistently made an impact. Even in 2023, despite facing challenges, he still recorded 38 tackles and a couple of interceptions, showcasing his steady performance.

But what truly endears Moore to fans is his iconic moment in the 2023 Ohio State game. With the game on the line and the Buckeyes making a late push, Moore intercepted a pass, securing the victory. That single play not only defeated their rivals but also propelled Michigan to the Big Ten title game and, ultimately, a national championship. It’s a defining moment that fans will always remember, and his return to the team is huge as they aim for another playoff run.

Michigan will also be missing linebacker Jaishawn Barham for the first half due to a targeting penalty against New Mexico. His absence, along with Moore’s ongoing recovery, means the defense will have to step up in a hostile environment. But this game is more than just a win for Sherrone Moore.

Sherrone Moore’s ties with Oklahoma

Former Sooners head coach Bob Stoops noticed issues brewing for Oklahoma nearly 20 years ago. After consistently ranking among the top six, his Sooners stumbled to an 8-4 record in 2005, losing key linemen to the NFL. With the roster depleted and transfer rules restrictive, Stoops tasked offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson with finding immediate help. That search led them north to Kansas junior colleges—and to a young lineman named Sherrone Moore.

Wilson vividly recalled the unconventional strategy. “Typically, at that time, we were getting really, really great recruits here,” he told the Free Press. “We only recruited junior college if you had a problem.” The Sooners ended up with Phil Loadholt, Brandon Walker, and Moore, who had earned all-league honors at Butler County Community College. That move gave Moore a shot at major college football and set him on his coaching journey.

Look, Sherrone Moore’s time in Norman showed his adaptability. “He was a great person, a great teammate, and a very versatile guy, which tells you how smart he is,” Stoops said. Though not a superstar, he was dependable at guard and center and even filled in at tackle. Wilson remembered, “We played him at guard, center; I mean, there were a few instances where he had to spell at tackle to get through practice.” That versatility helped Oklahoma win back-to-back Big 12 titles in 2006 and 2007, hinting at Moore’s future ability to grasp every role on the field.

The next phase saw Moore facing obstacles. After starting his coaching journey at Louisville, he stayed with Charlie Strong’s staff until Strong departed for Texas. Instead of going south, Moore moved to Central Michigan in 2014. There, his career took off—he became assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator before Jim Harbaugh brought him to Michigan, where he rapidly advanced from tight ends coach to offensive coordinator and eventually head coach in 2024.

Now, Sherrone Moore is now back in Norman, guiding Michigan in a Top-25 clash. Yet he downplayed the emotions, saying, “These guys are who I’m emotionally attached to more than anything, and it’s going to be an awesome atmosphere.” But everyone wants to see what Sherrone Moore’s team does in Week 2 against Oklahoma, the place he once called home.