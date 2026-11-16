Michigan’s season was shaky before Kyle Whittingham spoke on Monday, November 16. After he finished, the offense looked even thinner. He gave three injury updates, and all of them hurt, though not with the same level of certainty, and only two regular-season games remain.

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“Michigan football OL Andrew Sprague is OUT, and Blake Frazier is most likely out this week against UCLA,” Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press posted on X. “A return this year is uncertain at best.”

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“Kyle Whittingham says JJ Buchanan is likely out for the rest of the year due to injury suffered at Oregon,” reported Michigan Insider Chris Balas on X.

Those two posts show how different the three cases are. Sprague is the only one Whittingham ruled out for certain. Frazier has a slim chance of coming back, and Buchanan’s status depends on follow-up evaluations.

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Buchanan is an arguably major loss, as the sophomore recorded 40 catches, 646 yards, and five touchdowns. The receiver hurt his left shoulder in the first half of the 31-7 loss at Oregon on November 14 and never returned. He was reportedly taken to a local hospital.

“Unfortunately, we lost him, and it looks like he’s probably going to be out for the season. That’s very disappointing. It’s not 100 percent, but that’s what it’s looking like after the follow-up,” Whittingham said.

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Frazier started Michigan’s first eight games this season before a leg injury against Michigan State on November 7. He missed the Oregon game, and he started 16 games over the previous two seasons. He can also play several spots on the line, which makes him harder to replace.

Sprague hasn’t played since Week 2, and the team has not said what his injury is. Center Jake Guarnera has said Sprague did not leave the team. Whittingham was clear about both players.

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“I guess Andrew is out for certain and Blake would be a long shot to play. It’s unfortunate because they are two really good players,” Whittingham said.

The timing also plays a role as Michigan scored seven or fewer points in three of its last four games, including a 15-6 home loss to Michigan State, after which the school fired first-year offensive coordinator Jason Beck.

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Against Oregon, quarterbacks Tommy Carr and Bryce Underwood combined for 71 passing yards, while Oregon’s Dylan Raiola threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns. Michigan’s one bright spot was a 70-yard touchdown run by Savion Hiter.

The cherry on top of the cake is the schedule, which leaves very little room. Michigan is 5-5 overall and 2-5 in the Big Ten, and one more win makes it bowl-eligible. It hosts UCLA on November 21, then visits Ohio State on November 28 for The Game.

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The injuries also add to the pressure on Whittingham, who was hired in December 2025. Some fans stayed after the Oregon game to heckle him as he walked to and from his news conference.

His future came up on the Wolverine Confidential podcast with MLive’s Ryan Zuke, Aaron McMann and Andrew Kahn, and the panel didn’t fully agree. Zuke thinks the mood has turned.

“It does look like some of the players have quit on this team and there isn’t much emotion,” Zuke said. McMann leans the other way. “I lean toward getting another year, and that’s probably the fair move,” McMann said.

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Athletic director Warde Manuel plans to leave on December 31, and no successor has been named. Incoming university president C. Cybele Raver officially starts on December 1. McMann asked whether Manuel would even have the authority to fire a coach and begin a search. He also noted that dismissing a respected coach after one year could affect how candidates see the job.

Whittingham, for his part, has kept his message simple after the Oregon loss. He said adversity shows up almost every week, and he wants his players to keep playing through it without flinching. With UCLA and Ohio State left, Michigan has two weeks to show it can win without three offensive pieces.