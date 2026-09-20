Michigan Injury Report: Kyle Whittingham Gives Health Update on Key Starters After Week 3 Win

No. 19 Michigan took care of UTEP (52-17) on Saturday and moved to 3-0. The Wolverines closed non-conference play with a second-half surge. Now, Kyle Whittingham faces a tougher test next week against Iowa. However, the comfortable final score against UTEP still left questions about three expected starters.

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Jordan Marshall, Andrew Sprague, and Zeke Berry all entered the season as first-team players. Marshall led Michigan in rushing last year. Sprague is the starting right tackle and earned All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2025, and Berry is a veteran cornerback and two-time All-Big Ten pick.

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Marshall started the UTEP game even though he was on a pre-game pitch count. He ran 12 times for 59 yards and scored on a 6-yard run in the third quarter. Later in the period, his right leg got tangled on a tackle. Coaches had already said things were bothering him, and his 4.0 yards per carry this year sits well below last season.

“Jordan exited the game with a little nagging thing that was actually residual from last week, last game,” Whittingham addressed it after the game. “And so we hope to have him ready to roll next week,” the head coach added.

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Unlike Marshall, Sprague never took the field. His issue came up in the last 24 hours before kickoff. He had taken every practice snap until Friday. Blake Frazier slid from left tackle to right tackle.

Evan Link started at left tackle after missing the Oklahoma game. Nathan Efobi, Jake Guarnera, and Brady Norton stayed inside. The new five had zero practice reps together as a unit, but Michigan still rushed for 185 yards.

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“Well, we sure hope to have him back soon. It was a weird deal and was within the last literally 24 hours. And I won’t elaborate on it, but it completely caught us off guard because he took every rep during the practice week up until yesterday,” Whittingham said about Sprague.

“I thought the new configuration played out pretty darn good… For having literally no reps as a unit in practice all week long, I thought they handled it pretty good,” Whittingham added.

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Berry had a nagging issue during the practice week and was a game-time decision. He dressed but did not play, and in his absence, Shamari Earls made his first career start. Whittingham said they could have used Berry if they had to, but they chose the safer path because Michigan was a heavy favorite.

“Zeke was a game-time decision, literally. He had something that was nagging at him during the week,” the coach said. “Safer thing was to sit him and let him get ready for next week. Should be good to go.”

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Marshall is hopeful for Iowa after the residual issue from Oklahoma. Sprague is hoped back “soon,” with no firm date. Berry should be good to go after the precautionary sit. Official availability reports for Iowa will come later in the week.

The Wolverines proved they could survive those absences against UTEP. However, Iowa is a different kind of test.

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Iowa raises the bar on these three updates

Surviving UTEP without three starters does not mean Michigan can do the same against No. 18 Iowa. The Hawkeyes are also 3-0. They visit Michigan Stadium on Saturday, September 26. Iowa wins with defense, a physical run game, and field position. Michigan would rather have its established starters available for that style of game.

Longer absences remain separate from these three. Andrew Babalola is out for the near future after a setback from a 2025 ACL tear. Ace Hamilton and Micah Ka’apana are done for the season.

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“Big concern. Hopefully that can slow down because six in three games is way too many,” Whittingham was blunt about another problem.

Michigan has six fumbles in three games and has lost four of them. Michigan also started slow this Saturday and trailed twice before the second-half explosion.

After Marshall left, Savion Hiter ran 11 times for 62 yards and two touchdowns. Bryson Kuzdzal added five carries for 14 yards.

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The defense allowed only 150 total yards, posted four sacks and 11 tackles for loss. Michigan scored 38 unanswered points after trailing 14-7. The third quarter was 28-0.

Bryce Underwood went 19-of-25 for 223 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. Andrew Marsh caught 10 passes for 105 yards and a score. JJ Buchanan had seven catches for 92 yards and a touchdown. Freshman Tommy Carr threw his first career touchdown pass late.

The schedule only gets heavier after this week. Minnesota on October 3, a bye, then Penn State and Indiana at home, followed later by Oregon and Ohio State. Michigan is 3-0 heading into Big Ten play.