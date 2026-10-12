Michigan Injury Report: Kyle Whittingham Provides Major Updates on Key Players on Monday

The Michigan Wolverines’ last two games have been decided by just seven points combined, with the team losing 20-19 to Iowa before falling 20-14 to Minnesota. As they prepare to host Penn State on Saturday, October 17, head coach Kyle Whittingham shared major updates on the availability of key players during Monday’s press conference.

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Speaking at Michigan’s press conference in Ann Arbor on Monday, October 12, Whittingham confirmed Andrew Babalola’s return to practice after a month-long absence. His availability against Penn State will depend on his progress, while other players injured against Minnesota are expected to have their status clarified on Wednesday.

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“Andrew Babalola, fortunately, will be able to start practice this week, which will be the first time in what a month. He’ll start practicing today. We’ll gradually ramp him up throughout the week and see if he’s ready to contribute this Saturday,” Kyle Whittingham said.

Andrew Sprague was sidelined by an undisclosed health issue that surfaced less than 24 hours before Michigan’s September 19 game against UTEP. His return timeline remained uncertain, with Whittingham indicating that he could miss several weeks.

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Meanwhile, Andrew Babalola suffered a knee injury during practice in August 2025 that required season-ending surgery. After missing the entire 2025 season, Babalola faced further setbacks during his recovery, delaying his return to practice until October 2026.

Sprague’s absence is a concern for Michigan because the junior offensive tackle started the team’s first two games at right tackle and earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors in 2025. Meanwhile, Babalola’s return to practice offers a possible boost to a position group the coach described as “really thin.”

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Whittingham said the team will gradually increase Babalola’s workload this week before deciding whether he can contribute against Penn State.

During Sprague’s absence, offensive tackle Blake Frazier stepped in at right tackle, while Evan Link moved to left tackle. Freshman Marky Walbridge has also received opportunities at tackle, highlighting the adjustments Michigan has made to cover the position.

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While Babalola’s availability remains uncertain, Whittingham also identified turnovers as a major factor behind Michigan’s recent losses, raising another concern ahead of the Penn State matchup.

Kyle Whittingham calls turnover margin Michigan’s biggest problem

In the same press conference on Monday, Whittingham also spoke about Michigan’s offensive struggles, pointing to turnovers as a major reason behind the team’s recent losses.

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“Our big demise is turnover margin. If you look at it, you know, we continue to lose the turnover margin, we continue to lose period,” Whittingham said. “We turned the ball over three times against Minnesota. Once was on special teams, but it’s a turnover nonetheless.”

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The Minnesota game offered a clear example of the problem Whittingham described. Quarterback Bryce Underwood completed 10 of 21 passes for 101 yards and threw two interceptions, while a muffed punt accounted for Michigan’s third turnover. The Wolverines finished with 180 total yards, 82 fewer than Minnesota’s 262.

Beyond the turnovers, Whittingham acknowledged that Michigan’s offense had taken a step backward. He said the coaching staff was continuing to tailor its approach to put all players in a better position to succeed.

“We have got to start turning the ball over less and taking away more. Plain and simple. And until that changes, we’re going to continue to struggle,” Whittingham added.

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With Penn State next on the schedule, Michigan will need to address the turnover problem Whittingham highlighted while continuing to adjust its offensive approach.