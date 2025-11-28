Michigan Injury Report: 6 Fresh Updates for Sherrone Moore

Michigan is set to face Ohio State at the Big House tomorrow, and questions surrounding Justice Haynes’ were being raised. Not to mention, the health of ace RB Jordan Marshall. However, a recent update now puts an end to all of those questions.

According to the latest update, Wolverines’ ace RB Justice Haynes is officially out for the game, along with safety Rod Moore. To make matters worse for Michigan, offensive lineman Evan Link and tight end Max Bredeson are doubtful for the game. Still, Sherrone Moore is expected to field running back Jordan Marshall and LB Ernest Hausmann for the marquee Saturday matchup.

Sherrone Moore had given an injury update on Bredeson on Monday. “Max, the X-rays, we’ll see. Didn’t look great, but, you know, if anybody can push through it, it’s Max Bredeson. So, we’ll know more as we go through the week,” the head coach had said. A day before the game, we’re still at the status quo. However, considering Moore’s confidence in his player’s grit, you may see Bredeson featuring in the game in some form.

Justice Haynes’ availability had been kept a secret since he went out and got injured against Michigan State. Initially, the ace RB was expected to miss just a few weeks, but later updates and a foot surgery extended that timeline. “We’ll see what he looks like as he goes through the week,” Sherrone Moore had said previously. Subsequently, we also saw Haynes wearing a boot/scooter on the sidelines at various games.

A few weeks ago, Gus Johnson mentioned that the Michigan RB is out for the reason at FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff. However, the same had yet to be confirmed by the program. One thing is for certain: Matt Patricia’s defense won’t have to deal with one of the best RBs in college football in Week 14.

The Michigan RB is the second-leading rusher (857 yards), despite playing three fewer games than the leading rusher, Jordan Marshall (871 yards). That too, in just 121 carries compared to Marshall’s 143. His absence will be a significant void for Michigan, as the team relies heavily on the run game, as it did last year. Of course, Bryce Underwood’s arm talent comes in handy, but we have seen how Ohio State greatly limited a dual-threat QB like Nico Iamaleava against Tennessee last year.

Factor in Ohio State’s first-ranked passing defense in the country, which has conceded just 126.6 yards per game. And ‘the Game’ starts to look promising for Ryan Day. Apart from Justice Haynes, the unavailability of team captains like Rod Moore and Max Bredeson will also make things difficult for Michigan on the leadership front. Not to mention, Evan Link has been the starter at left tackle, and redshirt freshman Blake Frazier will likely take his place now. Expect OSU’s world-class D-line to shut Bryce Underwood in the pocket in that case. But how about OSU’s injuries?

Injury reports for Ryan Day’s Ohio State

Ohio State’s ace wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate have been recovering from simultaneous injuries. Neither Tate nor Smith appeared in last week’s game against Rutgers, and Ryan Day remained cautious in providing a specific update on their availability. “In the end, we’ll look to the medical staff to give us a thumbs up or not,” said Ryan Day. However, on Tuesday, the head coach outlined the importance of the two WRs and relayed some optimistic news for OSU fans.

“They’re doing everything they can to play in the game. We’ll see how today goes, but they’re working really, really hard to get back on the field,” said the head coach. The importance of both WRs cannot be overstated, as the two are the backbones of the receiving unit. Moreover, since OSU relies heavily on Julian Sayin’s arm talent, and the rushing offense is 56th in the country, the recovery of these two superstars is paramount. Especially against the ‘team up north.’

Still, Jeremiah Smith is currently listed as “probable” for the game, which gives some hope. Apart from him, OSU’s backup QB Mason Maggs, Carnell Tate, and wide receiver Quincy Porter are questionable. All in all, even if one of them between Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate becomes available for the game, Ryan Day’s chances go up to get a win on the road and break the losing streak.