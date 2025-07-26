Michigan Insider Clears the Air after Sherrone Moore’s Bryce Underwood Revelation Sparks Concern 

Freshman Bryce Underwood has been a precious weapon for Sherrone Moore at Michigan. And it was not an easy task to secure the top Class of 2025 player. Michigan had to take the additional leap, flip him from LSU, and put a hefty deal on the table to get him on board. And just so you know, Underwood has bagged the most lucrative deal in CFB. With the talent, the platform, and the hype all aligned, Underwood enters Ann Arbor in a highly favourable position.

And honestly, the Wolverines need the run game and the arm strength Underwood brings along with him, especially, more so now. With the Wolverines’ tanked record last year, on the heels of a national championship win, Moore is under pressure to get the record moving. And Underwood seems a perfect fit for Michigan’s reboot. But the bigger question is: is he ready to start?

Moore did send a shocker to Michigan fans by saying, “(Bryce) is not the starter right now.” Wait, what? But I thou-. Yeah, we all did. So, then who else is for the grabs? The competition includes Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene, Jadyn Davis, and Jake Garcia. However, the situation remains fluid, and there’s another twist. In TheWolverineVideo, one Michigan insider is spotted rooting for the Belleville native.

via Imago Syndication: Detroit Free Press Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood 19 walks up the tunnel after the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 19, 2025. Detroit , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJunfuxHanx USATSI_25968108

“You know, you have those two graduate guys. You have Jaydn Davis, who took a lot of reps in the spring, and then there’s Underwood,” the host said. “I mean, you and I believe it’s going to be clear-cut by the end of camp, but they’re at least going to play this out as a true competition, which I think is probably fair and in what they should do.” So, to pick their QB1, Moore & Co. will determine post the pre-season camp and decide their QB1.

But again, what are the chances? Bryce is still a freshman compared to the others. Surely, the camp is a fair way to gauge the skills and crown the new QB1. But Garcia and Keene were not in attendance during the spring, and Jadyn underperformed. And Keeney suffered a torn ACL earlier this year. So, maybe Underwood has got the upper hand. “Given that, you know, Keeney didn’t have an opportunity in the spring. Jake Garcia wasn’t here in the spring. Jaydn Davis, you know, he’ll continue to get some reps. Um, but at the end of the day, Underwood’s going to win this thing.”

In addition to that, as fans have been nodding along, Underwood is coming up as the favourite if we lend an ear to Michigan sources. “He is the clear favourite to start at Michigan,” as 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz put it in his report. Despite the positive air, Moore confirms no decision has been made.

Bryce Underwood to compete for QB1 spot, Sherrone Moore reveals

Though Bryce Underwood screams popularity at Ann Arbor, it would only be fair to other candidates that their abilities be assessed as well during the pre-season camp. And yes, Sherrone Moore approves. In an interview with On3’s Brett McMurphy, the HC announced his decision that the coveted QB1 spot will be filled via an open competition.

“Before anyone asks, it’s an open competition. There is no starter,” Moore said, per ON3’s Brett McMurphy. “When they ‘have the team’ we’ll know we have our starter.” In talks with McMurphy, he further revealed that he won’t just hand out the starting role to Underwood. He’s got to earn it. “I told him I’m not giving you anything,” Moore said, per McMurphy. “You have to earn it. His (Underwood’s ) words: I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Michigan will kick off its season against New Mexico on August 30. The camp will kick off on Wednesday, July 31, with the Wolverines fandom eagerly waiting to watch who will emerge as the QB1 for the upcoming season.