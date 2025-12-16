Michigan Insider Confirms $10.25M Sherrone Moore Replacement Chances Before Contract Extension

Just when Bama fans thought the chatter had cooled off, rumors started swirling again. After Sherrone Moore’s for-cause exit from Michigan, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer was briefly linked to the vacancy. Although DeBoer publicly shut down the idea, a Michigan insider has since revived the speculation, suggesting the possibility of a move remains alive.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I firmly believe that Michigan thinks that Kalen DeBoer is still in play for Michigan,” Michigan’s insider Sam Webb said on the 3 Man Front podcast. “So I’ll put it that way. So we aren’t putting anything on Kalen. I firmly think that Michigan thinks that Kalen DeBoer is still in play for Michigan.”

DeBoer and Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne, however, have delivered a clear message. Unlike other coaches connected to the Michigan job, such as Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz, who have avoided addressing the rumors, DeBoer responded directly and decisively.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My family and I are very happy in Tuscaloosa and remain extremely grateful for the support of President Mohler, Greg Byrne, the board, and so many others,” DeBoer said. “We have an incredible opportunity in front of us, so my sole focus is on Alabama football and our preparations to play Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff. I have not spoken and have no interest in speaking with anyone else about any other job.”

But does denial actually work in this new era of college football? Back in 2002, Bama’s former coach Dennis Franchione denied all the rumors of his move to Texas A&M, but he ultimately took the reins at the Aggies. So, despite a firm stand, a lucrative amount and a big pay raise might change DeBoer’s mind, too. And that’s exactly why Michigan is still pushing for him.

DeBoer became the perceived favorite to replace Moore less than an hour after the firing, yet it took four days for him to fully quiet the speculation. During that window, Alabama players were repeatedly questioned about their coach’s future ahead of a crucial playoff matchup with Oklahoma; Michigan insiders pointed out that delay in response as meaningful.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Michigan thinks that Kalen DeBoer is still in play for Michigan…” 👀

– Michigan Insider publisher @SamWebb77 (@247Sports) @WJOX945 | #CollegeFootball #RollTide #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Cii1wNqxYp

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

— 3 Man Front (@3ManFront) December 15, 2025

However, that’s not happening anytime soon. Alabama and Kalen DeBoer’s agent are in talks about his contract extension, which ensures he is not going anywhere. Only after those developments did the financial realities come into clearer focus. DeBoer earned $10.25 million this season, with his contract structured to rise to $11.75 million by 2031, along with up to $1.175 million in performance bonuses for the 2025–26 season. He would also owe Alabama $4 million if he left for another job, making a move increasingly unlikely.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paul Finebaum gets real on Kalen DeBoer’s extension

Alabama isn’t taking any chances with Kalen DeBoer anymore, as they are on the verge of giving him a contract extension. Whether that extension is fully earned remains a topic of debate, and ESPN’s Paul Finebaum is the first to point that out.

“I’m not really sure what he’s done to deserve an extension, but do I need to remind you of what we talk about every day?” Paul Finebaum said on WJOX Radio in Birmingham. “It’s just the way that agents operate, and it only seems like the fact that it took four days to get that statement tells you everything you need to know.”

Now, that plea makes sense. Alabama has looked nothing but inconsistent under him. He owns a 19–7 record in two seasons at Alabama, but has struggled against weaker teams, such as Vanderbilt last season, and losses against Oklahoma and Florida State have contributed to this. And that unconvincing playoff push despite losing against Georgia makes Finebaum’s case strong.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a pretty important game for Alabama,” Finebaum said. “I realize they only lost two games in the regular season, and a loss Friday night would be two since the Auburn game. It’s still four losses. In the parlance of Alabama football, it’s disappointing.”

DeBoer has already lost two games against Oklahoma, and after gaining a playoff spot against teams like Notre Dame and BYU, if they lose again, it will just add another layer to DeBoer’s misery. So, now with the contract extension in play, let’s wait and see if DeBoer can justify it or not.