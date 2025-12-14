Michigan Insider Has Worrying Update for Warde Manuel After Back-to-Back Blows to Sherrone Moore Succession Plan

For a blueblood like Michigan, a coaching search should be a coronation. Instead, the program has been mired in scandal, which goes back to 2016. That’s when AD Warde Manuel was hired and is squarely in the crosshairs. Now, the current backlash in Ann Arbor has seemingly led coaches to pass on the offer.

“I’m hearing agents of many football coaches are taking a “cautious” approach with the Michigan job,” reported Tony Paul of Detroit News on X. “Surely because of the questions surrounding AD Warde Manuel’s future, plus the school has an interim president. The brand will get them a name; maybe not the first choice, though.”

The whirlwind of events leading up to Sherrone Moore’s dismissal and criminal charges came under Manuel’s watch. Michigan fans and boosters are now increasingly demanding that Manuel be sacked. For them, Michigan is becoming a program that tolerates everything until the thing leaks in the media. Talk about the sign-stealing scandal? It happened during Manuel’s tenure, and the program is still paying fines exceeding $30 million. Talk about serious federal charges? Matt Weiss, an offensive coordinator at Michigan, hacked and accessed personal photos of thousands of student-athletes.

No wonder Michigan is now hiring a law firm to investigate the athletic department’s scandals.” The investigation will be handled by Jenner & Block, a Chicago-based law firm that has done business with the school in recent years,” reported Pete Thamel of ESPN.

The firm has reportedly already opened an inquiry into Moore’s behavior and the entities involved in the same. According to the school, Moore was fired immediately after the discovery of the affair. Just hours later, he was arrested in Saline, Michigan, and spent Wednesday and Thursday evening in jail. Later was released on a $25,000 bond on Friday afternoon. In the meantime, a crucial meeting was also held on Thursday at Michigan discussing Manuel’s future with the program, though he remains in Ann Arbor for now.

The report from the Detroit News adds to why coaches are hesitating to commit right now. It’s probably the reason why Washington head coach Jedd Fisch dispelled Michigan job interest rumors.

“I’m fully focused on our team. I think our team worked really hard this whole week, and we all gave everything we had, and we played at a very high level because of that,” said Fisch as he led Huskies to a Bowl game win over Boise State. Could it be the scandals leading to Fisch’s disinterest?

The scandals circling Michigan’s name have been numerous, even if Warde Manuel has made a winning resume in Ann Arbor. In 2020, Michigan’s senior point guard crashed into Manuel’s wife’s car and even lied to the police. Then, in 2022, Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard was suspended after a post-game fight. Howard’s suspension was then extended to the full extent of the regular season.

Moreover, in 2023, Jim Harbaugh had to be suspended for alleged recruiting violations. Additionally, Manuel and the school’s athletic department are rumored to have had prior knowledge of Moore’s mental health struggles and alleged harassment of the staffer. What’s next for Michigan, then?

Kenny Dillingham opens up about Michigan job interest

The reports pointing fingers at Manuel also raise questions about the oversight. The public perception is against the AD, and no wonder head coaches are hesitant at this point. Even ASU’s Kenny Dillingham has denied the possibility of joining Michigan.

“I love this place,” he told reporters regarding Arizona State, adding that he hasn’t spoken with Michigan. “That doesn’t change that my sister’s my neighbor. That doesn’t change that my parents live three doors down. [Michigan] is one of the best jobs in America, it’s an unbelievable brand, an iconic brand, so a great opportunity for somebody.”

The names of the available head coaches are quite short. Coaches like Lane Kiffin, Jon Sumrall, Kalani Sitake, Curt Cignetti, and Matt Campbell are already locked to their respective programs. Whereas, the ones who are available seem to be waiting for Michigan to come to a decision regarding Warde Manuel and the Athletic Department. Michigan being the topmost job is undeniable, but the current state of things makes it unappealing. Now, it remains to be seen what the program decides about Warde Manuel come January.