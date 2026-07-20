Michigan Issues Statement Citing ‘Failures’ as Warde Manuel Removed as AD; Takes New Role Immediately

The University of Michigan’s athletic director, Warde Manuel, has had the program’s previous controversies haunt him recently, as his future came under serious doubt. The Board of Regents’ July 16 meeting was meant to confirm or dispel the rumors, but nothing was said. A recent statement from the university has cleared up doubts about Manuel’s future.

According to On3, Michigan AD Warde Manuel is set to step down at the end of the calendar year. The decision follows the Board’s review of a law firm’s report on the athletic department’s culture. However, the University has also given its departing AD an additional responsibility. As per Amanda Christovich of Front Office Sports, Manuel has been appointed as a special advisor to the president. He will be tasked to help implement “recommendations to improve the athletic department he oversaw.”

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The University of Michigan commissioned Jenner & Block LLP to investigate the scandal involving former head coach Sherrone Moore and former female staffer Paige Shiver. After several months of investigation and review, the university released a statement outlining the conclusions, recommendations, and the future steps it will take based on the findings of the investigation.

“The culture review found that Warde Manuel demonstrated important leadership strengths, particularly his commitment to student-athletes. At the same time, it identified failures to quickly and effectively act on allegations of wrongdoing by Athletic Department employees,” the University of Michigan’s Vice President for Communications and Public Affairs wrote in the statement.

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The University of Michigan has faced a few scandals in recent years. These various scandals have involved different people in the athletic department: two former head coaches, two former assistant coaches, and a former female staffer. At the center of all of these events is the program’s athletic director, Manuel Warde. Despite not being alleged to be directly involved in any of these scandals, they occurred over the course of his 10-year tenure.