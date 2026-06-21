Michigan Lands Nation’s No. 1 Kicker Before Any Other Program Could Even Make an Offer

Michigan pulled a major recruiting move by bringing in the No. 1 kicker in the country. After adding 17 commits to their 2027 class, Kyle Whittingham got his first commitment in the 2028 class, and he did it before any other program even got the chance to come near that player.

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Kyle Whittingham added 2028 class kicker Ryan Jung from Milton (Ga.) to the Wolverines’ roster. June 15, 2026, was the first day Michigan could officially offer Jung, which was a Friday. By Saturday, he committed. For the 2028 class, that’s faster than most kickers sign. Specialists typically commit in their senior year’s fall, not as juniors in mid-summer. Jung jumped the timeline.

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Apparently, it had always been his dream to come to Ann Arbor and play football there since he first witnessed Michigan Stadium after he moved to the United States. While explaining the reason behind his move, Jung mentioned how it left a lasting impact on him.

“When I first moved to America, I was looking at football stadiums, and when I saw the Big House, I was like, ‘Yeah, I want to go there,'” Jung said to the Michigan Insider. “As soon as I saw the crowd and the atmosphere… my friend showed me a documentary… I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s where I want to play football.'”

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As Jung fulfilled his dream, Michigan is also getting a solid player in the teenager, who brings both production and elite leg strength. Last year at IMG Academy, Jung converted four of his five field-goal attempts, including a 46-yarder. Then, after transferring to Milton, he is now also working on his mental strength.

“I’m working on my mental side because I believe I’m ready technically,” Jung said. “Kicking is mostly mental. Last season at IMG didn’t really have much of a crowd. Milton, the school I just transferred to, has (big) crowds. I’m just getting ready to kick in a pressure situation with a lot of crowds and a lot of people watching. My goal is to go perfect on field goals and set a school record.”

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He first visited Michigan during spring practice and later returned for the summer camp, where he worked directly with the coaching staff. One of them was special teams coordinator Kerry Combs, who made the most impact. Jung’s field goal charting score of 18 points earned him a spot in the finals, while his 108.95 kickoff chart score impressed Combs and his staff.

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Michigan’s kicker history is legendary: Jake Moody to the 3rd round, James Turner, and Dominic Zvada among the best. But Whittingham hasn’t landed a top kicker this early in a cycle before. Jung is the first.

Zvada signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent on April 25, 2026. After the Giants released Jason Sanders, Zvada now faces an open training camp battle against Ben Sauls for the starting job. With Zvada gone to the NFL, Jung could step onto Michigan’s field sooner than expected, although he might get some competition from Trey Butkowski. Michigan, meanwhile, is not done recruiting for the 2028 class and has its eyes locked on another potential recruit.

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Michigan eyeing another major 2028 recruit

Michigan is trying to recruit Neimann Lawrence for the 2028 recruiting class. Lawrence plays at American Heritage High School in Florida and recently narrowed his college choices to five schools: Michigan, Texas, Miami, Notre Dame, and Texas A&M. He will announce which school he chooses on June 25.

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Florida does hold more advantage because it is his hometown, but even Michigan left a solid impact on him.

“The amazing connection we have with the new coaching staff and the environment feels great,” Lawrence said. “We have gotten to campus multiple times and feel like a great place to be. I love the opportunities they provide on and off the field.”

Lawrence plays very well, which is why many top college teams want him. In his sophomore year, he threw 131 complete passes out of 185 attempts for 1,971 yards and 32 touchdowns. He also made only one mistake by throwing just one interception. This shows he is very accurate, makes smart decisions, and rarely loses the ball to the other team.

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Because of this strong performance, he is considered one of the best quarterbacks in the 2028 recruiting class. Now, after Jung’s commitment to the class, Michigan might gain more momentum with Lawrence and might even bring him onto the team.