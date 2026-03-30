Michigan Lands OT Commit Who Was in Ohio State’s Radar

The Ohio State-Michigan on-field rivalry has spilled over into an off-field recruiting loss for the Bucks. With six commitments in their 2027 class, Kyle Whittingham tried to add key players to the team. A four-star offensive lineman, Sidney Rouleau, from Brook Hill School, fits into their system like a glove, and while Ohio State was also trying to recruit him, in the end, the player chose Michigan.

Michigan secured Sidney Rouleau’s commitment to the team after he visited Ann Arbor for the weekend. Ohio State didn’t just monitor Rouleau, as Ryan Day’s staff extended a scholarship offer early on and actively pushed to get him to Columbus. They wanted a massive frame to anchor the 2027 class, but Michigan appeared to be a better choice for Rouleau because the foundation of his relationship with the staff took shape last weekend.

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During his visit, he spent time with the coaches and built a strong connection, especially with offensive line coach Jim Harding. After this, many reports started predicting his move to Kyle Whittingham’s program, and Rouleau made it official by becoming Michigan’s sixth player to join the 2027 class. That visit left a lasting impression on him.

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“My visit to Michigan was awesome,” Rouleau said after the visit. “The energy around the program is contagious, and I really connected with the coaches and players. What excites me most about playing for Coach Whittingham and the Wolverines is the chance to be part of building something special. Their vision for the future, combined with the tradition and passion of the fanbase, makes it an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”

This is a major win for the program as they win Rouleau’s commitment over other top programs like Ohio State, Clemson, Duke, Florida, Miami, Texas, and SMU. He brings in a perfect frame of 6-foot-7 and around 300 pounds, an ideal size for the OT position. On top of that, Rouleau is also ranked as the No. 36 offensive tackle and No. 51 prospect from Texas, which makes him even more desirable for the team.

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According to his X account, Rouleau had a very strong junior season in high school. As an offensive player, he did not allow any pressures or sacks, which means he protected his quarterback very well. On defense, he also made a big impact by recording 47 tackles and 13 sacks. So, he dominated on both sides of the ball.

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Rouleau plans to visit Ann Arbor again on June 5, which shows he is serious about Michigan and wants to stay connected with the team. Now, he becomes the third offensive lineman in Michigan’s 2027 class, along with Tristan Dare and Louis Esposito. Both Dare and Esposito enter the class as three-star prospects, which means Rouleau’s four-star grade instantly makes him the crown jewel of Michigan’s 2027 offensive line group. He is also one of the top players in the class, ranking second-highest, just behind edge rusher Recarder Kitchen.

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While the Buckeyes have added names like Mason Wilt and Kellen Wymer for the 2027 line, missing out on Sidney Rouleau still hurts. Elite Big Ten programs always seek offensive line depth, so watching a 300-pound road grader choose Ann Arbor over Columbus directly impacts that future arms race.

Besides, this is not the first time Ohio State has lost a recruiting battle to Michigan. Edge rusher Carter Meadows of class 2026 chose Michigan over the Bucks, but Kyle Whittingham and co. are not done yet. A signal-caller has become a top priority in Ann Arbor.

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Michigan is eyeing a major target

Michigan is still trying to find a quarterback for its 2027 class, and this position is very important for the team. Things became difficult after Peter Bourque walked away following Sherrone Moore’s exit and Whittingham’s arrival. This reshaped the entire offensive scheme, leaving Michigan without a long-term quarterback option. So, they scrambled to find someone quickly, either from the 2027 class or even 2028, to stay on track.

Kyle Whittingham is trying hard to recruit Illinois four-star quarterback Kamden Lopati. At the same time, they’ve also shown interest in another player, Dane Weber from California. Weber already has offers from big schools like Oregon, Washington, Michigan, and Utah. But for now, he is pretty high on the team, especially after the visit.

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“We know Michigan is a great program, but to be there in person was something,” Weber said.

But for now, the competition seems harder since Georgia has also joined the race, while UCLA stands as the favorite. Despite that, Michigan plans to invite Weber again for an official visit and will also host Lopati in early April. These visits will help the team decide how to move forward with its quarterback recruiting.