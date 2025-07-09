Michigan Leans on Sherrone Moore’s 7-Word Message to Overcome Recruiting Setback

Michigan hasn’t missed any instate recruit since 1999. That’s 25 straight years of pulling at least one blue-chip kid from their backyard. But 2026 is looking different because it puts that streak in serious jeopardy. Still, don’t count Sherrone Moore out because there’s something big brewing in Ann Arbor that might be visible for all to see come 2026. It’s because he’s doubling down on a mantra that might as well be stitched into Michigan’s recruiting war room.

On July 8, Michigan recruiting insider Ethan McDowell posted, “Sherrone Moore made a couple of staff hires last year that made sure Michigan would always have strong connections in its home state.” And the whole point of it is to build on their seven-word slogan — “The best in Michigan, stay in Michigan.” Now, this is a cultural blueprint. And don’t get wrong with Michigan’s zero instate commits in the 2026 class.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Despite offering six instate studs in the 2026 cycle, including top 100 OT Gregory Patrick, 4-star TE Lincoln Keyes, and Corey Sadler, Michigan might go zip on homegrown commits this year. While that may sound like trouble, it’s far from it. Sherrone Moore is planning and he’s doing it slowly but steadily with the right people for the right connection.

Last year, he made two staff hires that showed he’s playing the long game with a focus on instate recruiting. Former Wolverine Ron Bellamy now leads the WR room and brings serious Detroit familiarity as an ex-Lions player and high school coach. Then there’s Kayli Johnson, director of on-campus recruiting and sister to former Michigan star Will Johnson.

Detroit Cass Tech HC Marvin Rushing raved about Sherrone Moore’s persistence. “Coach Moore and his team have done a phenomenal job. I know they’ve been on Don Tabron from the get-go because he was pretty accomplished coming into high school. Corey Sadler, Mylan Griggs amongst others, they’ve been active.” And it’s in 2027 that could bring serious instate starpower to Ann Arbor.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sherrone Moore is losing battles to win wars

Sherrone Moore’s staff is already gaining traction with a crop of 2027 Michigan-based prospects that could define the cycle. Names like TE Anthony Cartwright III, OT Jameer Henry, ATH Darryl Flemister, and WR Tre Britton III headline the watchlist. But the crown jewel is Dakota Guerrant, Harper Woods star, the No. 22 player nationally.

Guerrant’s coach, Rod Oden, whose son Jacob plays DB for the Wolverines, believes the local pitch matters. “I think they have made a vested effort into making sure that they keep these kids at home. I think that’s great,” he said. “I think it’s way better for everyone when they play in the community in which they’re from. I think that’s very important, and I think that’s one of the deciding factors in Dakota’s recruitment, being able to pay where he’s comfortable here right at home.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As Blackwell put it, “I think that really allows him to be able to be at the closing or at the finals for all the top guys because he can pick up the phone and get anybody on the phone, whether it’s him himself, Kayli or Bellamy.” Still, the 2026 class reminds us that not every seed takes root. Michigan’s latest commits are out-of-state including CB Dorian Barney (Georgia) and WR Travis Johnson (Virginia). Meanwhile, 4-star CB Brody Jennings flipped to Miami on July 7. That one stung. And just to crank the drama, Michigan insider EJ Holland teased a new flip target in Kansas DB commit James Dunnigan.

Michigan may be limping through 2026, but if Sherrone Moore’s vision and that seven-word mantra hold firm, 2027 could be a homegrown comeback for the ages.