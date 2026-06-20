Michigan Legend Admits He Was “90%” Sure Son Would Choose Another School Over Kyle Whittingham & Co.

Every college wants to lock in their legacy recruits, despite the rankings. Three-star 2027 safety, Charles Woodson Jr., may be the No. 833 overall prospect in the country, according to the 247Sports composite. But he still had nearly fourteen scholarship offers, including power four programs like Ole Miss, Texas A&M, FSU, and Oregon. Ultimately, he chose Kyle Whittingham’s Michigan in May 2026 to carry on his father’s legacy. But that wasn’t an expected decision for the safety’s father, the Wolverines’ 1997 Heisman winner, Charles Woodson.

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“I was 90% sure he was going somewhere else,” said Woodson at Kensington Hotel, as reported by MLive.com on June 18. “I’m just excited. Still has work to do. He’ll be a senior in high school, so the focus is on trying to be the best player that he can be this year, try to get into the playoffs and try and advance in the playoffs, and be the best player for your high school team.”

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Woodson Jr. is coming off a breakout junior season at Lake Nona High School in Orlando, where he recorded 73 tackles and two interceptions. “And then when this time comes, to be at the University of Michigan and do his thing here, but there’s still work to do in between times,” said the former Michigan star, who played for the Wolverines almost three decades ago, from 1995 to ’97.

Michigan extended a scholarship offer to the 2027 prospect back in June 2025. After that, the program went through a firestorm with a head coaching change, along with staff turnover. Yet, they weren’t out of the race in Woodson Jr.’s recruitment race. Following Whittingham’s arrival, the head coach, along with Michigan’s DC and safeties coach, met the young athlete to ensure they still valued him. And that effort paid off for the Wolverines in 2026.

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Hearing Woodson Jr.’s choice to follow his father’s footsteps was an exciting moment for the former Michigan star, who helped the Wolverines lead an undefeated national title winning season back in 1997. Woodson’s alma mater still holds a special place in his heart, but he never forced his son to choose them.

“I was trying to contain myself,” said the 2027 prospect’s father. “But I’m super excited for him. I know what Michigan is and what Michigan has to offer firsthand. I tried to convey that to him. Of course, I tried not to be too pushy with it, but he understood what I would have liked for him. I just think there’s no better place than the University of Michigan. So happy that he decided that this is where he wanted to go to school.”

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Woodson Jr. is a versatile player because in high school he has played as both safety and nickel. Michigan has a chance to use his potential next season. Now, he is in Ann Arbor, along with his father, for an official visit. This marks his second visit, considering the first unofficial visit was in 2025 during the Michigan vs. Wisconsin game.

Why did the 3-star safety choose Michigan

His father’s alma mater wasn’t the main reason for Charles Woodson Jr.’s commitment to Michigan. The Wolverines’ new coaching staff’s efforts sealed the deal, while safeties coach Tyler Stockton played a huge role in recruiting the 2027 prospect. Even Woodson Jr.’s high school head coach, David Aubrey, echoed that sentiment.

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“I think they have a genuine interest in Junior, not because of dad,” Aubrey told On3 in May 2026. “I think that’s going to be the storyline, dad-son, but they have a genuine interest in Charles and they showed that. The whole staff came down to see him in January. I never experienced that in coaching. Literally the whole staff came down. Pretty cool opportunity for him.”

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“Obviously he’s going to have big shoes to fill because the narrative will always be how well does he match up compared to what his dad did. But I think he’s up for the challenge,” added the Lake Nona head coach.

The 3-star talent is verbally committed to the Wolverines now, but there was a time when his father worried about Woodson Jr.’s future following Michigan’s chaotic situation in 2025.