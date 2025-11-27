Michigan Legend Names One Big Locker Room Advantage Sherrone Moore Has Over Ohio State

We’re on the final week of college football, and nothing feels more exciting than Michigan vs. Ohio State. The historical rivalry comes to the Big House, and there’s big pressure on both teams. The No. 1 Ohio aims to end its 4-game losing streak to Michigan, while the No. 15 Wolverines look to punch their ticket into the playoffs. While both teams have their pros and cons, a Michigan legend pointed out a unique advantage to Sherrone Moore’s side.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On the Nov. 25 edition of B1G Today, while previewing Ohio State vs. Michigan, the former Wolverine TE & Color Analyst Jake Butt made a bold Michigan claim.

“There’s not a single player in Michigan’s locker room that knows what it feels like to lose to Ohio State,” said Jake Butt. “On the flip side, there’s not a single Buckeye player who knows what it feels like to beat Michigan. The psychological factor is huge.”

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s some truth to Butt’s statement. However, many Buckeyes who were part of last year’s roster have moved on to the pros. But many remain in the program. Guys like Jeremiah Smith and Caleb Downs have publicly spoken about the hurt last year’s loss caused the roster. They’ll have Julian Sayin leading the offense instead of Will Howard, but even their first-year starter was there as a backup last year.

The situation is slightly different on the other side. Bryce Underwood is new to the team, but they have guys who were part of the team that went and planted their flag at Columbus after their shocking 13-10 win. In hindsight, that defeat probably fueled the Buckeyes’ run to the natty, as they went on to demolish every opponent they faced.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you ask Ohio State fans to choose between a national championship and defeating the team up North, you’d be surprised to see how many opt for the latter. That’s what those four straight defeats to their most-hated rival have done. Among the coaching staff, Ryan Day is the only Buckeye who has seen Michigan lose to them in 2018 and 2019. Unfortunately, he is also the one with a losing record against the Wolverines.

Not only in the last four years, but throughout history, Michigan has held the upper hand, boasting a 62-51-6 record. Despite the big advantage, the Wolverines enter their 121st meeting this Saturday as a 10.5 underdog, as Ohio has the better roster in comparison. However, this was the same case when they met in 2021 and 2022, but Michigan managed to get the upset.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Sherrone Moore’s Michigan vs Ryan Day’s Ohio State: Head-to-Head

The Wolverines’ offense has yet to get going. Freshman QB Bryce Underwood has had his moments, but there have been a fair amount of struggles as well. That is expected when you don’t have offensive weapons to rely on. Michigan’s strength has been its ground game. The RBs Jordan Marshall and Justice Haynes have rushed for a combined 1,728 yards and 20 touchdowns, and Bryce Underwood has tallied 322 yards and 5 rushing touchdowns. However, Haynes is out for the season. So, the Buckeyes may test the depth of the RB room.

The Buckeyes are a balanced side. The Heisman-contending QB, Julian Sayin, has totaled 2,832 passing yards, 27 passing touchdowns, and 4 interceptions. He has the Big Ten-high 185.4 passer rating and has a completion rate of 79.4%. The less said, the better about the WRs. Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate have combined for a total of 108 receptions for 1,613 yards and 17 touchdowns. Both missed Ohio State’s Week 13 game but are expected to feature against Michigan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Defensively, Michigan ranks 5th in the conference, allowing 302.5 yards per game and 17.9 points. On the other hand, Ohio State is ranked No. 1 in the conference, allowing 206.6 yards per game and 7.6 points per game. Comparing the two, OSU has the advantage on paper. However, they’re playing in hostile territory, and a repeat of last year’s loss can happen again.