Michigan Lives Up to Kirk Herbstreit Promise as Conflicting Family Moment is Near

Despite having a second bye week, Michigan has moved up in Tuesday’s CFP rankings, sitting at No. 18 from last week’s 21st. With that, they may sit at No. 5 in the Big 12, but their path to the CFP now looks tight. They’ll need to finish their remaining three games strong to stay in contention, as promised by Kirk Herbstreit. And looking at their latest milestone, they may have the potential, too.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the official Instagram account of the Joe Moore Award posted the final Top 10 list of 2025 Joe Moore Award semifinalists. The post read, “Congratulations to the 10 Offensive Line Units named as 2025 JMA Semifinalists. These units stood out to the Joe Moore Award voting committee, each exhibiting the traits of skilled offensive line units.”

With an average of 6.4 yards per play, ranking 20th nationally, Michigan sits at No. 6 on that list, behind Cincinnati, Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana, and Iowa.

After ranking among the worst in total offense in 2024, this season under Chip Lindsey and with key contributors like Bryce Underwood, Donaven McCulley, Justice Haynes, and more, the offense looks better. While it ranked 43rd nationally in passing yards per completion, players like Ty Haywood and Andrew Babalola were crucial for protecting the young QB.

But with potential in the running game, Herbstreit’s comments about their playoff hopes still raise concerns amid a conflicting family moment.

“We’ve been talking for weeks, can the Big 10 potentially get a fourth? We kept kind of pointing to Michigan,” exclaimed Herbstreit. “Like if they get to nine and two, they win their next two against, I think it’s Northwestern and maybe Maryland. I’m not sure who that next one is. If they’re nine and two and they beat Ohio State, they’re 10-2. We were like, they’re going to be in.”

While Michigan’s next three games are do-or-die for their playoff hopes, a win over OSU, the nation’s top team in CFP ranking, could change everything. But the plot thickens with a family twist.

While the Herbstreit family (Kirk’s grandfather, father, and even son Zak) is OSU through and through, the young son, Chase Herbstreit, has flipped the script by committing to Michigan. Now, as the Wolverines are eyeing a playoff berth, Chase could get caught in a family tug-of-war.

The path is not a walk in the park for Michigan. Their schedule looks light this season, as they haven’t faced many true powerhouses. Although their 24-7 win against Washington, despite having losses to USC and Oklahoma, makes an impression on the CFP committee. But the main test against OSU will decide their fate in the title race.

While there’s still time before the showdown with OSU, the Wolverines must first take care of Maryland and Northwestern. And another CFP analyst has issued a warning that sounds similar to Kirk Herbstreit’s.

Michigan could face a hit in the B1G title race

This year’s matchup between Michigan and the Buckeyes could decide more than bragging rights. While OSU looks locked in for a fight with the Hoosiers to finish the regular season unbeaten, Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg notes the B1G race would be decided by the Michigan vs. OSU showdown if the Wolverines win two games before that.

Although the race has five teams alive now, after Week 13, it will be down to just two.

“But barring an unexpected loss from the Buckeyes or Hoosiers, that game won’t matter,” wrote Bromberg. “And if Michigan beats Northwestern and Maryland, the Wolverines’ game against Ohio State will be for a spot in the conference title game.”

Surely, Michigan’s offense has received recognition, but its total offense numbers lag slightly behind OSU – the Buckeyes rank 35th nationally with 415.5 YPG, while Michigan sits 40th with 410.9 YPG. Still, Sherrone Moore is keeping his focus firmly on the next challenge.

“It’s going to be a great challenge for our team, and it’s going to be a physical battle,” said Moore, referring to the Northwestern game. “Up front, their O-line is really good. Their D-line plays physical. Guys get open…. We can’t look ahead to anybody else.”

Despite the CFP buzz, Moore didn’t hold back in keeping his team calm.

“Win today. If they’ve watched the film, they know we’re playing a really good team. You don’t have to make anything up,” stated the Michigan HC. Now, only time will tell whether their play keeps Michigan alive in the title race.