Michigan Make Huge Bryce Underwood Announcement Hoping to Profit Off $12M NIL Deal

HC Sherone Moore’s call to start with the freshman QB Bryce Underwood didn’t turn out as expected for Michigan. But the coach is already making big-time plans to boost his 5-star quarterback’s growth, making the $12 million NIL deal worth.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to Brad Galli of WZYZ Detroit TV’s report, Sherrone Moore is actively looking to hire a quarterbacks coach to boost Bryce Underwood’s gameplay.

“Chip, he spends a lot of time with [Underwood], and yeah, that’s something we’re definitely looking at is bringing in other people to help, bringing in another quarterback coach,” said Moore on Dec. 08 press conference. “It’s something we’re working diligently on, to get worked on.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Moore also noted that Josh Sinagoga and Travis Russell are also working closely with Bryce Underwood for the Bowl games.

Underwood was the No.1 prospect of the 2025 class, but wasn’t able to live up to expectations in his true freshman year. Yet Moore’s belief in Underwood led him to start all 12 games for the Wolverines.

He finished his season passing 2,229 yards, 9 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions, completing only 61.1% of his passes and being intercepted 6 times. But in six out of 12 games he played, Underwood didn’t score a single passing touchdown. Now, the decision to hire the quarterbacks coach could be a big move for the QB’s future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moore’s decision to hire a quarterbacks coach runs completely counter to what he said on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

After firing the special teams coordinator, J.B. Brown, for Kerry Coombs, Moore was asked if he was interested in making more changes to the Michigan locker room. For which, Moore said, “Not as of yet. No, I am not [expecting any more staff changes].”

Despite the contrasting move, one thing is for sure: Moore has been actively trying to bring the best out of Michigan’s offense for the next season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sherrone Moore on Bryce Underwood’s progress

The Michigan head coach also shared more on Bryce Underwood‘s progress coming out of the regular season. Moore said that Underwood is throwing spectacularly, as he did throughout the season, and is working hard on the fundamentals.

“I think obviously learning the playbook, knowing what’s going on, being able to make some spectacular throws like he has throughout the year, throwing on the move, throwing in the pocket, throwing different things,” Moore said. “But I think definitely just continue to work on the little fundamentals, like start with your feet, make sure your feet are right, make sure your eyes are exactly where they need to be, not looking at rushes. But everybody else has to continue to get better around him, too.”

Moore knows the amount of pressure the quarterback handles and the blame he takes; therefore, he looks to ensure that everybody around him is good.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All the fingers always get pointed at the quarterback, whether it was Bryce, whether it was J.J., whether it was Cade. If it was the quarterback, they’re rolling. Everybody else has to be good around him as well.”

Michigan is now preparing for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl to face Texas on Dec. 31, to give Underwood more time on the field, before bouncing back strongly for the 2026 season.