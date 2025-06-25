Michigan Makes Culture Shift as Sherrone Moore Channels Jim Harbaugh Grit With Bold Move

When Michigan football fans talk about culture, they talk about grit, unity, and doing things the right way. That’s exactly what head coach Sherrone Moore is aiming to preserve—and elevate—as he takes over the Wolverines program post-Jim Harbaugh. And he’s doing it with a bold and calculated approach. From flipping top prospects to building deep bonds across recruits and families, Moore isn’t just keeping Harbaugh’s legacy alive—he’s putting his own stamp on it.

Even with the shadow of the NCAA’s sign-stealing investigation still lingering, Moore isn’t slowing down. Michigan’s red-hot recruiting run has produced 13 commitments for the 2026 class, and “Victors Weekend” just proved that the Wolverines aren’t missing a beat. It wasn’t just another visit event—it was a culture statement. From strategic scheduling to the way families were involved, Moore made it clear: Michigan’s foundation is as strong as ever.

This year, the “Victors Weekend” kicked off on a Thursday, a smart move to avoid weekend weather disruptions and give recruits and their families more bonding time. That meant more interaction between committed players like wide receiver Jaylen Pile and edge rusher Tariq Boney with top targets like Zaden Krempin and Carter Meadows. But it wasn’t just the players forming bonds. Parents were networking too—starting their own group chat that mirrored the one the recruits already had.

As Pile put it, “Like Coach Moore said, he doesn’t just recruit players, he recruits families, too. My parents want me to be around the best, so they’re going to try to get me around the best.” That’s the kind of program culture that feels familiar to Michigan fans who watched Jim Harbaugh rebuild the team’s identity back in 2021.

Michigan insider Isaiah Hole captured that same feeling on the Locked On Wolverines podcast. “I just kept on hearing raving about the commits—how tight they are, the leadership, the maturity. It’s one of those things where it reminds me a lot of the team itself going into 2021, except this is the recruits—the committed players—rather than the players already on the team. The culture is already there,” Hole said.

That 2021 shift under Harbaugh wasn’t just about talent. It was about changing attitudes. Before that season, Michigan had talented rosters, but the locker room lacked cohesion. Individualism got in the way of success. Then came the cultural reset. Players who weren’t on board with the “team-first” mindset were moved out, and leaders like Cade McNamara, Aidan Hutchinson, Josh Ross, Mike Sainristil, and Hassan Haskins stepped up.

They weren’t just stars—they were tone-setters. That season helped define the Michigan standard. Now, Moore is carrying that same torch—and building on it.

Hole explained, “I think that’s an interesting thing to look at and think about, right? Like, the culture is already emanating down into the recruiting aspect. When you consider that there has to constantly be a rebuilding of the culture on a year-by-year basis, right? Like, that’s how you keep culture. The fact that you’ve got guys that are like, ‘We get the culture going too.’”

It’s not just about words either. Committed recruits like McHale Blade and Alister Vallejo keep coming back to Ann Arbor unofficially, helping to pitch the program to uncommitted players. Their presence alone shows how invested they already are in the team before ever taking the field.

Sherrone Moore’s major recruitment win

Moore didn’t just win the culture battle—he pulled off one of the boldest recruiting moves of the cycle. He landed 6’1” running back Jonathan Brown out of Columbus, Ohio—right from the backyard of archrival Ohio State. Brown is a teammate of RJ Day, the son of Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day, which made the commitment all the more shocking.

Everyone expected Brown to stay close to home and suit up for the Buckeyes. Instead, Moore and Michigan running backs coach Tony Alford—who was previously on Ohio State’s staff—swooped in quietly and locked him up. The twist? Most fans thought Savion Hiter was Michigan’s main running back target in 2026, especially after his visit to Tennessee. But behind the scenes, Alford was working hard to bring Brown to Ann Arbor.

Brown isn’t just a random flip either. He’s got serious tools—clocking a 4.55 in the 40-yard dash and posting a 40-inch vertical. As a junior, he racked up 1,295 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns. Despite only holding a three-star rating right now, his ceiling is sky-high.

Brown himself was hyped when he made the news official, posting on X: “🚨 I am thrilled to announce my commitment to @UMichFootball 🏡 Thank you God my parents for all the sacrifices you’ve made @FootballSFD and finally @Coach_SMoore @Coach_AlfordUM for believing in me #GoBlue…” And it definitely stung in Columbus.

Having a former Buckeyes coach flip a local kid from Ryan Day’s inner circle is a gut punch. Brown chose Michigan over schools like Rutgers, Air Force, Army, Navy, and Kent State. With his commitment, Moore now holds 13 pledges for the 2026 class—proof that the Wolverines are still a recruiting powerhouse, despite whatever off-field noise surrounds the program.

Now the attention turns to Savion Hiter. If Sherrone Moore can land him too, Michigan will have a lethal 1-2 punch in the backfield for years to come. But even without Hiter, pulling Brown from Buckeye territory sends a loud and clear message: Moore is willing to take big swings, win key battles, and keep Michigan’s identity tough, focused, and team-first. That’s not just a win on the trail—it’s a culture move. And it shows that Moore is channeling Harbaugh’s grit in his own bold way.