Michigan Makes NCAA History as First D1 School to Achieve Rare 3-Sport Feat

Michigan is officially the best team in the country right now. Of course, their status in football is debatable. But after the NCAA basketball championship win over UConn, the Wolverines sealed their 2026 basketball national title. However, for UM, the bragging rights don’t end there. With the second basketball national title, they have become the only D1 school to achieve a rare feat.

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With this latest victory, Michigan stands alone as the only D1 school to secure multiple national championships in three different major sports. They won the football Natties in 1948, 1997, and most recently in 2023 under Jim Harbaugh, among others. The Wolverines have also won two baseball national championships in 1953 and 1962. Finally, they won their first basketball championship in 1989, and after their win over the Huskies, they added another trophy to the cabinet. Is UM the most prolific sporting school in the nation?

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Michigan is already the all-time winningest program in college football history with over 1,012 wins. They have a total of 12 national championships in football and have more Big 10 titles across the sport than most peers. As for this year’s basketball title, Michigan dominated the whole season and then won the championship, a rare feat in NCAA basketball.

“The best college basketball team all season won the NCAA Tournament,” The Athletic’s Ralph Russo said. “Doesn’t happen all the time, but I like it when it does.”

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The 2026 title for Michigan came after a dominant tournament run. Coached by Dusty May, the team went 36-3 in the regular season and earned a No. 1 seed. They not only beat strong opponents like Arizona in the final four, but also defeated powerhouse UConn 69-63 to seal the championship win at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. In doing so, Michigan ended its 37-year-old basketball championship drought with the title. Maybe coach Kyle Whittingham’s message did boost some morale.

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“Hey, Michigan fans, here at the final four. Go blue. Michigan’s going to get it done tonight. Here we go,” Whittingham said at the Lucas Oil Stadium before the game. “It’s incredible. We have so many good programs in the athletic department, and we’re going to make you proud of the football team as well.” But that’s not where UM’s dominance ends.

Michigan is among 4 teams left in the NCAA Hockey championship. The team faces Denver in the Frozen Four, while Wisconsin is set to face North Dakota in the other game. If UM wins that game and finally goes on to win the hockey championship against North Dakota or Wisconsin, it will win its 10th hockey championship, which will be its first in 29 years. Can Michigan do that? It remains to be seen. However, according to a Michigan loyal, the debate finally ended about the ‘best school’ in college football.

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Dave Portnoy makes a historic statement for Michigan’s status in NCAA

Barstool Sports’ founder, Michigan booster, and a die-hard UM fan, never leaves a chance to flex his UM muscle. Despite Michigan going through troubled times in football amid Sherrone Moore’s firing, he still calls UM football the best in the nation. He takes on Ohio State fans like a sport, and this time, when Michigan won the NCAA basketball tournament, he didn’t hold back.

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“Everyone’s throwing all these stats, throw stats out the window. This is the best team in the history of college basketball,” Portnoy said. You have to just start looking at the entire school and what Michigan does. Next weekend’s the hockey finals. And they’d be the first team in the college football era in the playoff era to capture a basketball and a football championship. So these are lofty days for the Block M. There’s always been a lot of ‘Yo Hey, we’re the best school.’ Well, this ends that debate for now.”

One thing, however, was still missing in this year’s basketball national title: beating their arch-rivals, Duke. Michigan faced Duke in February, but lost the game 63-68. After that, though, the Wolverines were overpowered just once by Wisconsin and toppled teams like Tennessee, Alabama, and Howard to win the championship. It’s, of course, the golden days for Michigan right now. And if they win the hockey championship, too? Well, Portnoy will have another reason to irk OSU fans.