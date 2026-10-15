Michigan Nation Gives Up on Kyle Whittingham After 2 Senior Football Players Added Mid-Season

Michigan needed help at two positions. Instead of waiting for the offseason, Kyle Whittingham and his staff have brought in two experienced players who could suit up for the Wolverines after receiving temporary court orders tied to their college eligibility. The timing is unusual, the potential benefits are obvious, and the fan reaction has been anything but welcoming.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With Penn State looming, Michigan has added TE Alex Bauman from Miami and CB Jeremiah Earby from Boise State, according to Barstool Michigan. For a team still searching for consistency, two experienced additions might sound like welcome news. But Michigan supporters aren’t really celebrating.

ADVERTISEMENT

The midseason moves have reopened bigger questions about the direction of the program, the transfer portal’s growing influence, and whether Kyle Whittingham’s staff has a clear plan. And one of the additions arrives at a position that desperately needs attention.

Through the early portion of the season, Michigan had completed only nine passes to TEs on 69 completions, including a 20-14 loss to Minnesota. Hogan Hansen led the position with just five catches for 35 yards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alex Bauman brings experience Michigan’s current group has struggled to provide as a receiving threat. The 6’5, 250-pound TE spent three seasons at Tulane finishing with 63 receptions, 610 yards and 13 touchdowns. Then he transferred to Miami for the 2025 campaign. He caught 18 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown as the Hurricanes reached the CFP national championship game.

After working out at Miami’s Pro Day, Bauman didn’t land an NFL roster spot. His return to college gives Michigan an experienced player who can contribute as a blocker and potentially offer more as a pass catcher.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeremiah Earby’s arrival is a different kind of move. Michigan hasn’t been desperate for bodies in the secondary, but adding another experienced CB gives the coaching staff another option. The 6’2, 190-pound defender played two seasons at Cal before moving to Boise State ahead of the 2024 season.

Last year, Earby recorded 60 tackles, four interceptions, nine pass breakups, a fumble recovery and half a sack. He also has a connection with Michigan first-year safeties coach Tyler Stockton, which could help him settle into the program.

ADVERTISEMENT

The question though, is what these signings say about the program’s current position. Kyle Whittingham’s staff is looking for answers, especially offensively, and midseason recruiting can look like either smart problem-solving or a desperate attempt to patch holes. Michigan fans appear divided on which explanation fits.

One fan questioned whether Michigan really needed more bodies on the roster, writing, “Did we not already have 105 on the roster?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another supporter offered a sarcastic assessment of the potential chemistry boost. “This should certainly help the locker room chemistry….” they wrote.

Bringing in two players this late could unsettle a locker room full of teammates who have spent months preparing for their own opportunities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then came a blunt suggestion aimed at Michigan’s most scrutinized position. “Maybe get a quarterback,” another wrote.

The comment is a swipe at Bryce Underwood, who has gone 3-2 overall this season while Michigan has struggled in Big Ten play.

Others are tired of the sport’s changing roster rules. One fan wrote, “Really starting to lose interest in college sports with all this NIL and transfer market sh–.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another reaction cut straight to Michigan’s offensive dilemma. “Adding a tight end just to not use them,” another commented.

It’s a particularly sharp jab given the recent controversy surrounding TE Zack Marshall, who apologized after leaked messages showed him criticizing OC Jason Beck’s scheme, arguing that TEs had little function as receiving options.

Now, Kyle Whittingham has taken an unusual midseason route to strengthen Michigan’s roster. Now the job is to show fans that these moves represent a plan rather than panic. Until that happens, fans have plenty of reasons to remain skeptical.