Michigan Nation Moves on From JJ McCarthy as He Continues to Struggle for Vikings

J.J. McCarthy, the quarterback who led Michigan to the 2023 national championship, is now in the middle of an NFL transition that’s testing patience and expectations alike. After delivering memorable moments on college football’s biggest stage, McCarthy’s journey is a great example of how even the brightest stars have to adjust to life in the pros. The 2023 Michigan title run cemented his place in Wolverine history, but the NFL has posed new challenges that no amount of college success could fully prepare him for.

J.J. McCarthy’s 2023 season was a living, breathing journey that brought every Michigan fan to their feet and glued them to their screens with hope, pride, and a little bit of awe. From the very first snap, McCarthy felt like a quarterback built for big moments. Remember that season opener against East Carolina? McCarthy was on fire, completing nearly 87% of his passes, slinging three touchdowns, and making it look effortless.

There was a confidence in how he handled the pocket, a sense that nothing rattled him. The stats are impressive, sure: 27-1 as a starter, more than 3,000 passing yards, and a reputation for clutch performances. But the real legacy is in the goosebumps he gave every Wolverine fan and the pride he inspired throughout that magical run. McCarthy was Michigan’s hope, grit, and joy, personified.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But now, after a torn meniscus wiped out his entire first year with the Minnesota Vikings, he’s just getting back into live reps. And camp reports have been mixed. There have been flashes of his trademark arm talent and playmaking ability, but also moments of inconsistency, misfires in the red zone, rushed decisions when under pressure, and struggles with accuracy. The conversation about McCarthy still being worthy got more fuel recently when Christopher Brelier tweeted a thought-provoking question.

AD

The tweet read, “You can only retire two player’s numbers from Michigan’s 2023 national championship season – which two are you retiring?🤔〽️” The tweet sparked debate about which players from that iconic team truly stand the test of time, with McCarthy’s name not coming up as much. The contrast between his college glory and current struggles in Minnesota stirred a wave of discussion among fans about how quickly college legends should be judged in the pros and how patience is a rare commodity in the NFL.

This moment for McCarthy highlights a familiar reality for many college stars stepping into the spotlight of professional football: raw talent and college dominance don’t automatically translate into NFL success. Vikings teammates, including star receiver Justin Jefferson, have publicly called for patience: “Last year pretty much doesn’t count for him. He’s still new to the scheme, new to coming out here and throwing it to these different receivers. So yes, you have to have that patience.” Yet, behind the scenes, the Vikings are reportedly considering their options.

But now, for Michigan fans and football watchers alike, McCarthy’s story is still being written. Can he overcome rookie hiccups and tap into the champion within? The 2025 season will tell. College football’s finest are watching, hoping that this promising talent can bridge the gap and grow into the NFL star many projected him to be.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Michigan Fans Moving On

Michigan fans seem to be shifting their focus away from J.J. McCarthy as they reminisce about the 2023 national championship team, and Blake Corum and Mikey Sainristil are the names getting the most love. The fan comments under the recent post reveal a clear sentiment. Corum and Sainristil stand out as iconic players whose legacies resonate deeply.

One user succinctly captured it, saying, “Corum and Sainristil and it’s not particularly close. I’d say 2 & 0 but don’t [retire] any numbers. Want them to be able to be worn and lived up to history and greatness that came before.” Corum’s electrifying runs and Sainristil’s playmaking have left a lasting impression, and fans want their jerseys to continue inspiring future Wolverines.

Another fan chimed in with a nod to the offensive impact both players had but especially highlighted #2, Sainristil, as a defensive hero too. “A lot of love #0 and #2 on offense, but I think #2 on defense has a strong case. He was the Defensive MVP in the natty. He got an INT in the Natty and an INT vs Marv in The Game. Also great B1G title game.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Indeed, Mikey Sainristil’s pivotal interception in the College Football Playoff National Championship and consistent big plays, like his lockdown defense against rival Michigan State (“Marv”) and his standout performance in the Big Ten title game, cement his importance across both sides of the ball.

In contrast, J.J. McCarthy, despite being the championship-winning quarterback, received noticeably fewer shoutouts in these fan discussions. One comment summarized the trio’s record. “JJ McCarthy and Mike Sainristil 9-0,” acknowledging their winning streak but subtly suggesting that McCarthy’s aura may have diminished among fans.