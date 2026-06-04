Michigan National Champion Makes Expectations for Bryce Underwood Clear After Eric Weddle’s Remark

Bryce Underwood’s freshman year showed glimpses of his elite talent, but in many ways it was underwhelming. Some of the blame can also be put on the lack of offensive weapons. Heading into the 2026 season, the Michigan QB1 has a new OC and QB coach, who focus on improving his fundamentals. There are still doubters; CFBL HoFer Eric Weddle questioned his readiness. On the other hand, Wolverine safety Rod Moore is optimistic about the future.

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“As a team, I’m just looking forward to seeing how [sophomore quarterback] Bryce [Underwood] has changed,” said Moore during his June 3 interview with Jon Jansen on the In The Trenches podcast. “Going through the spring the way he’s been practicing and seeing how this new team is coming together, the different offense and the different defenses and different players and transfers that we have, I’m just excited to see it.”

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Moore joined the Wolverines in 2021, but his most iconic moment came in 2023 when he made his game-stealing interception against OSU on their way to the B1G title and ultimately the national title. After missing 2024 due to an ACL injury and appearing in only three games in 2025, the DB is returning for his sixth season with Michigan and showed confidence in Underwood’s improvement.

Last season, Bryce Underwood made a spectacular debut against New Mexico, throwing for 251 yards. Then, against Central Michigan, he flashed dual-threat ability, rushing for 114 yards. Starting all 13 games, the 18-year-old QB threw for 2428 yards. However, there were major failures as well. He completed eight of 18 passes against Ohio State for 63 yards. In the Bowl game against Texas, Underwood threw three interceptions. And even earlier, Oklahoma exposed his lack of understanding of college defenses. But now, he has help.

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In 2026, new Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham hired OC Jason Beck and QBs coach Koy Detmer Jr. to aid Underwood’s development. But his growth didn’t show in Michigan’s 2026 spring game, as Underwood went 3-of-9 for 22 yards while playing in the first quarter. After getting a chance to see Underwood’s performance firsthand in a spring practice while accompanying his son, 2028 prospect Gaige, Eric Weddle claimed Michigan’s QB1 isn’t ready for a title run.

“Mark my words, don’t be surprised if the backups are playing early. I don’t think Bryce Underwood can throw or play quarterback,” said Weddle during an appearance on the Zero 2 Sixty podcast.

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Weddle mainly criticized the sophomore QB’s pocket presence and passing technique. In short, the QB’s footwork and post-snap progressions were lacking. This offseason, the Michigan QB worked on his techniques, and Whittingham, for whom Weddle played at Utah, has a firm belief in Bryce Underwood.

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Despite his limited passes in the 2026 spring game, Whittingham stated that Underwood “progressed all through spring” and showed growth in “pocket presence.” However, Eric Weddle is still not ready to buy Underwood’s elite play.

Eric Weddle’s reasoning behind his Bryce Underwood remark

The former 5-star QB was a No. 1 overall recruit when he joined the Wolverines. So the expectation was at least a title run, but in 2025, Michigan recorded a 9-3 season. That doesn’t mean Bryce Underwood played terribly; the Wolverines simply weren’t able to translate their talent into on-field success due to several factors.

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This season, Kyle Whittingham overhauled the coaching staff, and Underwood made every effort for his growth. The QB even stated that this season he will show his full capability because the 2025 season was unfinished business. “I’ve just touched the ground a little bit, sort of got my feet wet a little bit. I feel like that’s all anybody has seen from me,” said Underwood.

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However, Eric Weddle doesn’t think the QB is fully ready to lead Michigan in legitimate title contention. “When I saw him, I didn’t think he was very accurate,” said Weddle. “My point is, you have to play quarterback a certain way to win a national championship. It doesn’t mean he’s not a good kid. It just means I don’t think, at this point, he can.”

“Can he play? Can it be fixed? Of course, it can be fixed. It’s up to him. Go put the work in and let the work speak for itself,” added the former NFL safety.