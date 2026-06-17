Michigan National Champion’s Son Gets Scholarship Offer From Kyle Whittingham

Michigan has never been just another school for Marquis Ray. The 2028 athlete grew up hearing stories about the Wolverines from his father, Marcus Ray, who helped them win a national championship back in the day. Now, the younger Ray could be on the same path, with this week marking a big moment in that journey after impressing Kyle Whittingham and co. with a strong camp showing.

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“Today, I had a great camp and a great conversation with several coaches,” Marquis Ray announced on social media. “And I’m thrilled to say that Michigan offered!!”

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This was an expected move, given that he’s a prospect who has spent years around the program. Getting a Michigan offer means a lot, but not solely because his father played there. The Wolverines still wanted to see what he could do on the field before making a decision, and the 3-star ATH did enough to convince them.

The rising defensive prospect has already attracted national attention, with Rivals ranking him No. 25 athlete and No. 18 player in Ohio. And even though he’s only entering the early stages of his recruitment, schools have already lined up. Kentucky, Illinois, Pitt, Louisville, Tennessee, and Syracuse are among the P4 programs pursuing him. But Michigan clearly sits near the top of the list.

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Marquis Ray has visited campus multiple times, even standing out last year while Sherrone Moore was leading. He came back during a spring practice this year, where he got a closer look at Michigan’s revamped coaching staff. While coaching changes often create uncertainty for recruits, that wasn’t the case here.

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“The visit was great,” he told Maize n Brew during the May visit. “I definitely felt welcomed, and they treated me like family. I think the experience was great, and I will definitely be back for games and maybe even camp.”

As an athlete, Marquis Ray sees his future primarily on defense, specifically as a field-side safety or nickel defender. He likes Michigan’s defensive identity and believes the coaching staff can help maximize his skill set. He also seems to have connected with the people leading the program, particularly Kyle Whittingham, whom he praised for his straightforward style.

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“Whittingham’s coaching style fits my attitude, and I could see myself in his program, being developed on-and-off the field,” he said. “I just work, get stuff done, and don’t complain.”

For Whittingham, who took over Michigan’s head coaching job in January 2026 after rebuilding his defensive staff, recruiting kids with program DNA isn’t just nostalgia, but a strategy. He’s seen how legacy recruits settle faster and fit culturally. Marquis isn’t an exception; he’s the blueprint. The DB MVP camp performance last summer proved he could earn his way in, not just inherit it. That’s what convinced Whittingham to pull the offer trigger now.

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That’s wonderful news, especially for Michigan fans of a certain age who understand why the Ray surname carries significance.

Kyle Whittingham wants a legacy pipeline in Michigan

Older fans should remember how Marcus Ray contributed to Michigan’s 1997 national championship team. He was one of the hard-hitting DBs who led arguably the nation’s best defense alongside Heisman winner Charles Woodson. His 71 total tackles (44 solo) and five interceptions during that championship run made him a legend. Now, his son is already showing promise before even getting to college.

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Last summer, Marquis Ray earned Defensive Back MVP honors at a Michigan camp. And of course, his father shared a message on social media.

“Stay tuned… Keep working, son. Stay humble & hungry,” he wrote.

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Michigan’s legacy pipeline isn’t stopping with Marquis Ray, either. Kyle Whittingham is also tracking QB Case Campbell (2029), son of 1997 national champion Mark Campbell, along with young signal-caller Kinzy Shea (2030), whose father Aaron Shea starred on that same championship squad. For now, though, the spotlight belongs to Marquis Ray, with an offer finally in hand.