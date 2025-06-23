Michigan News: Massive Carter Meadows NIL Rumors Addressed Following Big Ohio State Statement

Somebody lit the match, and the recruiting rumor mill exploded. The name? Carter Meadows. The buzz? An alleged 7-figure NIL deal tied to Michigan. But just like that, the Wolverines hit the brakes on the gossip train. Because not only is that number wildly off—it never even existed in the first place. And the guy credited with the “scoop”? Not exactly the most credible insider in the game.

Let’s start with Carter Meadows. The 5-star EDGE is a game-wrecker. The 6’6, 240-pound edge rusher out of Washington, D.C., is ranked No. 2 nationally at his position in the 2026 class, per On3. And on June 8, Ohio State made their big pitch. The Buckeyes rolled out the scarlet carpet, selling Meadows on the “Fight” culture. “My favorite part was definitely learning about the culture of ‘Fight’ that I can definitely see myself fitting in with,” Meadows told On3’s Mick Walker. He added, “They are definitely high on my list and for good reason.”

But that was just the first part of the chaos. Fast forward to June 21, and suddenly a fake Michigan “insider” under the alias Georgita Perez took to X and dropped a post claiming Michigan was preparing to drop $2.4 million over two years on Meadows. Claimed it came from EJ Holland. Claimed it was confirmed. And claimed it was “worth it.” Only issue? None of it was true.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

EJ Holland, the actual Michigan insider from On3, didn’t waste a breath. “This is 100 percent false and just Notre Dame fans trying to ruin recruitments. Absolutely pathetic behavior,” Holland fired back. What he did report was this: Meadows isn’t chasing bags.“Meadows is a terrific student in the classroom and could very well be this cycle’s Andrew Babalola. You may not have to break the bank with NIL as Meadows is looking for an elite blend of academics and development — similar to Babalola. Meadows is that tall, long pass rusher that Michigan didn’t land last cycle. They have to close with him.” Holland’s actual report.

It tracks. Meadows is a student first. Michigan extended him an offer last August. He returned for an unofficial this spring and just wrapped up his official visit over the weekend. According to folks close to the program, it went well.

On3 ranks Meadows 6th overall in the entire class and No. 1 in D.C. 247Sports rates him slightly lower, but still a dominant four-star prospect. Meadows has made stops at South Carolina and Penn State already. Michigan and Ohio State are clearly his top two. So while the Buckeyes may have landed the first punch, the Wolverines are hanging in there with a brutal counter.

Meadows hasn’t made a decision, but one thing is for sure—he’s not taking his talents to the highest bidder. And if Michigan plays their cards right, they could pull a stunner. With the biggest recruiting weekend now in the rear-view, the Wolverines are waiting on the dominos. Meadows might just be the first to fall.

While the Carter Meadows buzz was setting the internet on fire, Michigan quietly went to work and secured a new weapon out of enemy territory.

Michigan Wolverines’ locked in on underrated running back from Ohio

Columbus (Ohio) St. Francis DeSales running back Jonathan Brown just committed to the Wolverines, and that’s no small win. Brown clocked a 4.55 forty, posted a 40-inch vertical, and stood tall at 6-foot-1, 200 pounds. That earned him RB MVP at Michigan’s camp and an offer on the spot. Fast forward to today, and he’s rocking Maize and Blue.

“I am thrilled to announce my commitment to (Michigan),” Brown posted on X. “Thank you God, my parents, (St. Francis de Sales football) and finally (coach Sherrone Moore and coach Tony Alford) for believing in me. #GoBlue” Tony Alford, Michigan’s new RB coach and Ohio-native, led the charge here. And if anyone knows how to mine talent from the Buckeye State, it’s him. He saw Brown live not once, but twice this month—including at the Detroit satellite camp with Wayne State. The result? A steal.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Last season, Brown ran wild for 1,295 yards and 16 touchdowns. And get this: he’s also a baseball prospect. Outfielder, 3rd baseman, elite speed. The Wolverines just landed a two-sport baller with legit SEC-level potential, and they did it before schools like Rutgers or Kent State even figured out he was gone.

Michigan still plans to sign two running backs in this cycle. The second target? None other than five-star Savion Hiter, the No. 1 RB and No. 11 overall prospect in the country. Hiter’s official visit to Michigan went well, and U-M is battling Georgia, Tennessee, and Ohio State for his signature. That decision’s coming later this summer.

With Jonathan Brown locked in and momentum building with Hiter, the Wolverines suddenly have some real juice at running back. Add that to a 2026 class already featuring Top 100 QB Brady Smigiel, EDGE McHale Blade, and cornerback Brody Jennings, and things are looking up.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As of now, Michigan sits at No. 26 nationally and No. 9 in the Big Ten per the On3 Industry rankings. But the class isn’t finished yet. They’re swinging for five-stars, locking up under-the-radar freaks, and addressing every positional need. And most importantly? They’re doing it clean—no fake numbers, no desperate checks, just straight recruiting hustle.