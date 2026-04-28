Michigan Player Calls Sherrone Moore a ‘Great Coach,’ Labels Paige Shiver Situation a ‘Mistake’

Despite Sherrone Moore’s termination for cause last December due to an inappropriate relationship with a staffer, one of his most vocal supporters remained unchanged. Roughly four and a half months after his firing, Michigan RB Jordan Marshall spoke openly about the situation, still viewing him as a great coach who simply made a mistake.

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“I mean, it was hard, I’m not gonna lie. I did stand by Coach Moore, and I’ll still tell people today he’s a great coach,” said Marshall during his Tuesday appearance on the Big Moe podcast. “I truly believe that he made a mistake, and people make mistakes. I’ve made mistakes; you’ve made mistakes. People here have made mistakes. I’ve always been taught by my mom that one mistake doesn’t make somebody.”

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Marshall’s publicly defending Moore even after Michigan transitioned to a new head coach, Kyle Whittingham, only signals how exceptionally strong a bond he shared with the ex-head coach. The Cincinnati native chose Michigan over OSU specifically because of the culture Moore established, praising his character and how he prioritized the team over himself. Then, their on-field trust in each other was unshakable.

Sherrone Moore praised Marshall’s “mentality” and “physical” running style, often comparing him to former Michigan star Blake Corum. The RB repaid this trust by becoming a “breakout powerhouse” during the 2025 season, famously rushing for 133 yards against Washington to help secure a gritty win for the coach. Despite that, shortly after the firing, Moore faced intense criticism from Michigan players and staff.

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Michigan interim coach Biff Poggi stated that the Wolverines felt very betrayed and angry, transitioning through phases of disbelief. Players like Zeke Berry and Marlon Klein expressed being “shocked” and “blindsided,” and Berry noted he felt “let down” by the decisions made and suggested that “something does need to change” regarding the program’s culture.

While Marshall and Moore’s relationship was characterized by mutual respect and unwavering loyalty, and the RB called the coach’s action a mistake, that won’t change the Wolverines’ policy.

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Michigan AD Warde Manuel stated the coach’s inappropriate relationship was a clear violation of university policy, which Michigan maintains “zero tolerance” for. The school received an anonymous tip earlier in 2025 but found no proof until the staff member, later identified as Paige Shiver, admitted to the years-long relationship and provided evidence to administrators on the day of the firing.

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By firing Moore “for cause,” the university avoided paying the remaining $12.3 million on his contract. But after Moore lost his job, the situation escalated immediately.

The ex-Michigan head coach’s situation

Sherrone Moore coached Michigan as head coach in 29 games across three seasons, finishing with an overall record of 25–4. Hours after his dismissal, the former Michigan head coach was arrested for allegedly breaking into Paige Shiver’s apartment. He was initially charged with felony third-degree home invasion and misdemeanor counts of breaking and entering and stalking.

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This March, the coach pleaded no contest to two misdemeanors, trespassing and malicious use of a telecommunications device, in a deal that dropped the felony charge. But that’s not all, because just over 4 months after his firing, a judge sentenced Moore to 18 months of probation and ordered him to pay approximately $1,000 in fines.

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Following the sentencing, his attorney, Ellen Michaels, issued a broader statement on behalf of the Moores, as noted by The Detroit News. She described Moore as “grateful for this matter to be resolved” and indicated that he and his wife, Kelli, are “ready to move forward with their family and focus on the next chapter.”