Michigan Player’s Father Accuses Kyle Whittingham & Co. of Failing Loyal Players

Michigan’s humiliating 31-7 loss to Oregon has thrown Kyle Whittingham’s leadership into the spotlight, and now the backlash is hitting close to home. An account appearing to belong to tight end Jalen Hoffman’s father has accused Michigan’s leadership of failing its loyal veterans. With the Wolverines stumbling to 5-5 (2-5 Big Ten), their championship dreams are dead, and Whittingham’s disastrous first season is facing criticism from within the program’s own circle.

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According to a repost by Clayton Sayfie on X, an account appearing to belong to Terry Hoffman, Jalen’s father, criticized Michigan’s leadership. “Leadership has failed the players who have been here for 4 years! We have experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. Stayed bc it’s Michigan,” the post read.

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Jalen has served primarily as a blocking tight end and H-back in Michigan’s offense. He had one catch through the first two games and recorded an 18-yard reception on third-and-13 against Oregon. He played 42 offensive snaps against the Ducks, compared with 22 for Hogan Hansen and 10 for Mason Bonner.

Michigan has lost five of its last seven games after a 3-0 start, scoring just six points against Michigan State and seven against Oregon. Whittingham has built his coaching philosophy around structure and discipline. He told the Salt Lake Tribune in July that players “thrive on structure and discipline.” Yet the Wolverines have continued to unravel, with fans reportedly waiting outside the press tent in Eugene to confront him.

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The coaching decisions haven’t helped. Michigan fired offensive coordinator Jason Beck after its 15-6 loss to Michigan State and handed play-calling duties to Jim Harding, who followed Whittingham from Utah. Despite working alongside him for more than a decade, Harding had never served as a full-time offensive coordinator or handled primary play-calling responsibilities.

The change produced another offensive disaster. Whittingham’s staff rotated Tommy Carr and Bryce Underwood, but neither quarterback established any rhythm. Carr completed just one of his first five passes for eight yards before Underwood entered. By halftime, Michigan had managed only 34 passing yards on 11 attempts.

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The defensive breakdowns were just as ugly. Oregon scored on touchdown passes of 60, 59, and 49 yards. With 58 seconds remaining before halftime, the Ducks drove 91 yards in four plays, scoring with six seconds left. Michigan went into the locker room trailing 21-7 instead of 14-7.

Whittingham’s leadership had already faced controversy during his Utah tenure. In August, six former Utah players, including Van Fillinger and Mycah Pittman, alleged that staff members pressured them to play through injuries. Fillinger claimed a coach threatened to remove him from the team if he refused to play. Pittman said an independent MRI revealed a partial Achilles tear and a high ankle sprain after he had previously been told his injury was a sprain. His father, former NFL receiver Michael Pittman Sr., also questioned the coaching staff’s handling of the injury.

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Whittingham denied attempting to overrule medical personnel. He told Dan Patrick that he had never tried to override the medical staff’s decisions. Michigan maintained that coaches did not make medical decisions, while Utah said it followed national guidelines and would examine the allegations.

“It was disappointing, frustrating, humiliating — you name the adjective — loss,” Whittingham said, according to 247Sports. “Didn’t play well in any of the three phases. Sounds like a broken record, but minus-two in the turnover margin again. I believe we are either last, or out of 138 teams, we’re right there toward the end in the turnover margin.”

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The statistics backed up his assessment. Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola completed 20 of 28 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns. Michigan’s quarterbacks combined for just 71 yards on 6-of-20 passing. The Wolverines went 0-for-3 on fourth down and converted only four of 13 third-down opportunities.

Michigan also lost receiver JJ Buchanan to a shoulder injury early in the game, with the receiver reportedly taken to the hospital. Despite rushing for 215 yards, the Wolverines wasted their best sustained possession. A 15-play, 69-yard drive that consumed 9 minutes and 47 seconds ended on downs at Oregon’s 3-yard line.

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Two fourth-quarter fumbles compounded the collapse. Oregon turned the second into a touchdown, extending its lead to 28-7. Michigan finished the second half without scoring, while its minus-two turnover margin highlighted another recurring weakness.

Michigan now faces No. 4 UCLA on November 21 before closing the regular season at Ohio State on November 28. The Wolverines need one more win to secure conventional bowl eligibility. If they fail, the program will face its first season without a bowl appearance since 2014, a bitter ending for veterans who remained loyal through Michigan’s championship highs and subsequent decline.