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Michigan QB Aims to Lure 5-Star WR for Kyle Whittingham Amid Big Ten Rival’s Strong Push

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Jun 3, 2026 | 9:23 PM EDT

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Michigan QB Aims to Lure 5-Star WR for Kyle Whittingham Amid Big Ten Rival’s Strong Push

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Jun 3, 2026 | 9:23 PM EDT

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Michigan QB commit Kamden Lopati is doing more than just holding the QB room for the future for HC Kyle Whittingham. After flipping from Illinois to Michigan for the coaching staff he found so dear during the recruitment process, he has given himself some extra duties as a commit in the class of ’27. While the Wolverines have their eyes set on a particular WR, Lopati is making sure he gets him to Ann Arbor.

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A video surfaced of a 247 journalist asking young commits at the Elite 11 finals who they would want to recruit for their teams. While the mic was with Ducks QB Will Mincl, without letting him finish, Lopati jumped in to let everyone know that Dakota Guerrant is coming to Ann Arbor.

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“Dakota Guerrant is coming to the Oregon Ducks,” Mincl said. Lopati jumped in and marked his territory, saying, “He is coming to Michigan. He’s staying home.”

Although Lopati is earning praise by showing what leadership means, the QB is actually the main selling point for Michigan to recruit defense. With a committed QB on the roster, players get clarity on who it is and whether their game style would match up. The previous Michigan staff lacked the effort to flip him, but Whittingham, along with Lopati, is putting it all in.

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“I’m talking to as many guys as I can,” Lopati said. “The main ones right now are Dakota Guerrant and Joshua Dobson. Dakota is a local guy, and he would be a great addition, and I would love to throw it to him.”

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Dakota Guerrant, the standout 5-star prospect from Harper Woods, Michigan, is one of the most highly sought-after recruits in the class of 2027. With him expressing a desire to stay home, in-state Michigan has been looking to get the crown jewel to Ann Arbor. While former receiver coach Ron Bellamy was responsible for his recruitment, with his role changed, Micah Simon took over the lead in Guerrant’s recruitment.

“They got a young receiver coach, so he kind of can relate to me a little more,” Guerrant said of Simon. “Just being around him, talking to him, going out to eat, seeing me work out, coming to track practices and things like that—they’ve been trying for sure and spending time with me.”

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Dakota Guerrant had offers from about 50 programs. At the moment, both Michigan and Oregon are well-positioned to land the talent.

Strong Push from Oregon Ducks for Dakota Guerrant

Lopati is not the only quarterback working to bring him into his program. Oregon Ducks future signal-caller Will Mincl has also been actively recruiting the talented receiver. The Ducks may even hold an edge in the race, as Guerrant has already made six visits to Eugene, highlighting his strong familiarity and growing connection with the program.

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“We want Dakota Guerrant, we want Xavier Sabb, we want Blake Wong, we want Bode Sparrow. In the 2028 class, we really want Braylon Clark. Just to name a few,” Mencl stated. “I feel really good about Sabb and Guerrant. We’re pushing.”

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During his last visit, his family accompanied him, which made it special and indicated that he was leaning towards the program. But the main visit for now is his OV, which is scheduled for June 5.

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Isha

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Isha is a College Football Journalist at EssentiallySports, where she covers the sport with a focus on tactical nuance, player dynamics, and the stories that unfold beyond the field. Her work blends sharp analysis with context-driven storytelling, offering readers a deeper understanding of both the game itself and the ecosystem around it. With years of experience as an athlete, Isha brings a lived understanding of the aggression, discipline, and emotional intensity that define team sports. This background shapes her writing, allowing her to approach college football with authenticity and insight. With a degree in Political Science and a law degree underway, her academic journey adds another layer to her perspective—helping her examine not just what happens during games, but the structures, decisions, and narratives that shape them. At EssentiallySports, Isha focuses on delivering coverage that goes beyond the scoreboard, capturing both the action on the field and the drama that unfolds when the cameras are off.

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