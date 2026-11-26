With “The Game” just days away, both Michigan and Ohio State are limping into Saturday’s rivalry showdown in Columbus with plenty of injury headaches.

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On Wednesday evening, the Big Ten released its initial availability report for the November 28 clash, and the headline news out of Ann Arbor is that Wolverines starting quarterback Bryce Underwood is officially listed as “questionable.”

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As shared on X by reporter Blake T. Biscardi, Underwood is one of 10 Michigan players carrying a “questionable” tag, a crowded group that includes key contributors like running back Jordan Marshall, wide receiver Andrew Marsh, and defensive end John Henry Daley.

Underwood’s questionable status adds another twist to what has already been a rollercoaster season under first-year head coach Kyle Whittingham. After losing his starting job to freshman Tommy Carr back in October, Underwood returned to the lineup last Saturday and engineered Michigan’s biggest win of the year, an 18-16 triple-overtime upset over previously undefeated UCLA.

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Whittingham named Underwood the starter for Ohio State on Monday, only for reports to surface hours later that the sophomore picked up a lower-body injury against the Bruins. If Underwood can’t go at Ohio Stadium, Carr will step back under center for the 6-5 Wolverines.

Beyond the quarterback spot, Michigan’s roster depth is being tested across the board. Six Wolverines are already ruled out for Saturday, headlined by season-ending injuries to starting wide receiver JJ Buchanan (who suffered a shoulder injury in the loss to Oregon) and offensive lineman Andrew Sprague (who has been sidelined since mid-September with an undisclosed injury), alongside running back Micah Ka’apana, wideout Braydon Alford, defensive end Julius Holly, and lineman Ace Hamilton.

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Meanwhile, Whittingham noted earlier this week that getting Jordan Marshall and offensive linemen Brady Norton and Blake Frazier back on the field will be a close call, while Andrew Marsh is expected to suit up after serving a one-game suspension against UCLA!

Across the sideline, No. 21 Ohio State is dealing with major absences of its own as the 7-4 Buckeyes try to salvage their season.

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Starting linebacker Christian Alliegro was officially ruled out on Wednesday’s report after exiting early with an injury during last Saturday’s loss at Nebraska.

He joins starting quarterback Julian Sayin, who is missing his fifth straight game after fracturing his throwing elbow against Indiana, alongside long-term injured running back Ja’Kobi Jackson, tight end Maxence LeBlanc, wide receiver Brennen Schramm, and offensive linemen Jaxon Powell and Max Riley.

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The Buckeyes also listed four players as questionable, including standout freshman cornerback Jay Timmons (who left the Nebraska game in the second quarter with an apparent foot injury), offensive tackle Phillip Daniels (who has been out since the Oregon game on November 7), and safeties Terry Moore and Deshawn Stewart.

With neither team in the Big Ten Championship or College Football Playoff race this year, Saturday’s noon kickoff on FOX comes down to pure rivalry pride and surviving a brutal war of attrition.

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Both programs will release updated availability reports on Thursday and Friday evenings before locking in their final game-day lineups two hours before kickoff!

What does Vegas think?

Even though both teams are limping into Saturday’s rivalry game with beat-up rosters and zero playoff hopes, Vegas is still backing the home team pretty heavily. Over at major sportsbooks like FanDuel and DraftKings, No. 21 Ohio State is a 10- to 10.5-point favorite over Michigan, sitting around -410 to -425 on the moneyline while the Wolverines are big +320 to +330 underdogs!

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Oddsmakers are also expecting an old-school, low-scoring slugfest in Columbus, setting the over/under at just 37.5 to 38.5 points after it opened all the way up at 46.5 earlier this week.

What Vegas is really banking on here is a matchup between two struggling offenses and one superstar playmaker. Even though the spread dropped from Ohio State -14 after the Buckeyes lost to Nebraska and Michigan pulled off a triple-overtime upset against UCLA, sportsbooks clearly don’t trust Michigan’s offense to put many points on the board, especially since they are averaging around 18 points per game.

The models like ESPN’s Matchup Predictor still give the Buckeyes an 89.2% shot to win the game. Just keep in mind that Ohio State is only 5-6 against the spread this season and 3-3 as a double-digit favorite, so while Vegas expects the Buckeyes to win, covering a double-digit number in a gritty rivalry game is never a sure thing.