Michigan QB Commit Sends Strong Message Reuniting With Aaron Rodgers for Second Straight Summer

You could say Michigan’s QB room is finally done playing musical chairs. After cycling through four QBs last season, none of whom could steady the ship, the Wolverines needed a fix desperately. So, maize and blue supporters put their heads together to concoct a 2025 coup that landed the No. 1 overall player in the nation in Bryce Underwood. But that’s not the full stop. Sherrone Moore is cooking for the 2026 class again and let’s just say, his guy is no stranger with NFL great Aaron Rodgers.

4-star junior QB Brady Smigiel is turning heads with his latest Instagram post on July 9 which is captioned, “Off-season 25.’” He shared a carousel of pictures of him training with the Pittsburgh Steelers stars including Aaron Rodgers and rookie RB Kaleb Johnson. There’s also a photo of him standing side by side with Cameron Rising, former Utah QB who now serves as the OC of his alma mater Newbury Park HS where Smigiel plays in.

via Imago Syndication: Ventura County Star Newbury Park High quarterback Brady Smigiel is Ventura County Star All-County Football Offensive Player of the Year on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJuanxCarlo/THExSTARx USATSI_22065047

If you were wondering whether Brady Smigiel is serious about taking the leap into college football’s elite, that’s your answer. Brady Smigiel wasn’t always a Wolverine. He first committed to Florida State before flipping to Michigan in late April after a coaching shakeup in Tallahassee. He visited Ann Arbor during their spring game on April 19 and didn’t need much convincing after that. “We just thought it was time to make the decision, and when I went out to Michigan, I knew it was the spot for me,” he revealed. “Being able to see the strength staff and how they handle the players — the discipline within the program — it was all really impressive.” And the pro-level mentorship gives off a clear message that this kid isn’t resting on hype.

This training with Aaron Rodgers isn’t a one-time thing either. Last summer in July, the Super Bowl champion worked directly with Brady Smigiel at Proactive Sports Performance in California, establishing a bond that clearly still holds. That was when he was sidelined with a season-ending injury for the New York Jets. Still, the 4x MVP is passing on the kind of cerebral football that separates good QBs from generational ones. That’s the level of prep that has Michigan fans excited for what’s coming. And this kid already flashes all the potential.

The arm talent that Brady Smigiel has

While Bryce Underwood might be the headline act for 2025, Brady Smigiel is setting himself up as the next man up. Standing 6’5″ with elite arm strength, the dude just threw 3,591 yards and 49 touchdowns last season, becoming The Times player of the year. His father, Joe, is also his head coach at Newbury Park, a bonus layer of discipline and system mastery baked into his development. He also made several school records including single season records with 52 passing TDs and 282 completion. Then there are career records in his three years as a starter which are 11,222 passing records, 147 passing TDs, 729 completion, and 11,900 total offense.

Meanwhile, Michigan’s 2026 class is quietly becoming lethal. Currently ranked 9th nationally and 4th in the Big Ten, they’ve stacked talent like Titan Davis (DL, No. 10), Malakai Lee (OT, No. 11), and Carter Meadows (Edge, No. 6). And now, they’ve also added Julian Walker, a 6’6, 250-pound pass-rushing machine whose announcement on X got Brady Smigiel’s double〽️stamp of approval.

If you thought Moore’s hot streak was over, think again. Brady Smigiel’s offseason grind with Aaron Rodgers is just the appetizer.