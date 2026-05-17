Michigan RB Commit Puts Big Ten Rivals on Alert as Wolverines Land Six Commitments in Two Weeks

Michigan’s recruiting fire is back. After losing around 10 commits in the 2026 class, the Wolverines are now building real momentum in 2027 with a powerful four‑star running back from Brandon, Mississippi. Even better for Michigan fans, he’s already talking about taking over games alongside a fellow RB commit.

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RB Tyson Robinson has committed to Michigan over 40 scholarship offers. Michigan, Alabama, and Tennessee were his top three, and he ended up choosing Kyle Whittingham’s program even before taking an OV.

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His mindset changed a lot after his spring visits to Ann Arbor. During those trips, he saw Michigan more closely and started feeling strongly about the program. That made him choose Michigan over other programs.

“The first visit opened my eyes,” Robinson told Rivals. “I went up there the first weekend and saw a lot. Then I went back the next weekend, and it felt like the place for me.”

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After Robinson’s commitment, Michigan currently has 11 total verbal commitments in the 2027 class. This momentum got stronger in May, when six players committed in the same month (safety Charles Woodson Jr., Edge Jayce Brewer, Tyson Robinson, OT Jakari Lipsey, DL Xavier Muhammad, and WR Quentin Burrell), and all of them are four-star recruits or higher. It shows that Michigan is building a very strong and talented future team.

Putting six four‑stars on the board in two weeks sends a clear message to Big Ten programs: Michigan isn’t just reloading, it’s rebuilding with speed. When a class includes a threat in the backfield, a legacy safety, and big‑time pass‑rushers and offensive linemen, it becomes harder for rivals to sleep on the Wolverines’ future.

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After committing, Robinson also made his mindset clear in simple terms. He showed that he wants to be part of a powerful running back group at Michigan, looking forward to playing alongside his fellow RB commit Savion Hiter.

“A hard worker, Me and Savion, DESTROYING” everybody we play against!” Robinson said.

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Robinson’s commitment is more than just another four‑star name. It’s a sign that Michigan is building a new‑wave running game that can wear down Big Ten defenses play after play. With him and Savion Hiter both aiming to share the backfield, Wolverines fans are already imagining a pounding, downhill offense that wears out linebackers and keeps quarterbacks on the sideline.

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His production shows his excellence on the field. This year, he took part in two major All-Star Games. In the Polynesian Bowl, he had 4 carries for 13 yards and also made 1 catch for 8 yards. In the Under Armour All-America Game, he had 5 carries for -4 yards and 1 catch for 1 yard.

Then in the 2025 season, he had a much bigger impact. Robinson’s 1,050 rushing yards and 24 catches in only nine games show he can carry a load and still help in the passing game. Even with four games missed, he averaged over six yards per carry, which is the kind of efficiency that can stretch defenses in the Big Ten and open up space for Michigan’s receivers.

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He is not only a strong runner, but he can also help in the passing game. Scouts say he “can also challenge defenses on wheel and angle routes.” Another strong part of his game is his “vision, which allows him to identify cutback opportunities early.” Robinson also plays with strength and balance when defenders try to tackle him. Scouts believe his “core strength leads to broken tackles in the open field,” which helps him stay on his feet and continue running after contact.

So, this will surely boost Michigan’s running game. Now, after getting Robinson’s commitment, Michigan is also eyeing other top recruits to fill in its 2027 class.

Michigan eyeing another major recruit

Michigan is building solid momentum in the 2027 recruiting class after four-star defensive tackle Seth Tillman placed the Wolverines in his top five schools. The talented player from Rock Hill, South Carolina, included Michigan along with Clemson, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Georgia.

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Tillman became one of Michigan’s top targets on the defensive line in the 2027 class. Clemson looked like the favorite at the moment, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine, but no recruiting analysts had made official predictions yet. His commitment can add major depth to Michigan’s defense, as 247Sports scouting analyst Andrew Ivins already praised his skills.

“Flashes adequate snap anticipation and has proven to be a nimble mover in tight quarters,” Ivins said. “Creates pushback with a powerful punch and can forklift opponents.”

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Tillman still has areas where he can improve, especially with playing more consistently and moving better from side to side. However, coaches and scouts still see a lot of long-term potential in him because of his size, strength, and overall talent. Now, with solid competition, Michigan has to make a move just like they did for Robinson to get Tillman’s commitment.