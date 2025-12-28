Michigan RB Makes Big Career Announcement After Revealing True Locker Room Feelings on Kyle Whittingham

The hiring of Kyle Whittingham as Michigan’s new head coach sent shockwaves through the roster. When a legendary 20-year head coach from Utah replaces a fired coach mid-season, there’s bound to be uncertainty about who stays and who hits the transfer portal. But running back Jordan Marshall has already made his feelings clear on his future at Michigan.

Marshall’s comments were music to Michigan fans’ ears: “For me, I’m gonna keep getting to know him, keep getting to know his staff, and communicate with him. I wanna be at Michigan, and if everything works out, I’m gonna be here. I love this place.” His comments give Whittingham instant credibility with the locker room and shows that, despite the chaos, Michigan still has the kind of culture that makes players want to stick around.​

What makes Marshall’s decision so crucial is what he brings to the table. The Cincinnati native was Michigan’s most consistent offensive threat when it mattered most. After Justice Haynes went down with an injury in October, Marshall stepped into a starting role and absolutely thrived. He racked up 932 rushing yards on 150 carries with a ridiculous 6.2 yards per attempt and 10 touchdowns. In Big Ten play alone, he posted 823 yards. Pro Football Focus even rated him as Michigan’s highest-graded offensive player by season’s end, a remarkable feat for a sophomore who started the year as a backup.​

For Whittingham, keeping Marshall in the fold is a foundational win as he builds out his first roster in Ann Arbor. The new coach inherited a program with talent but also uncertainty about who would buy in. Marshall’s commitment to staying if everything goes right gives Whittingham a proven workhorse who can anchor the run game. And if offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig follows him from Utah, he will install the ground-and-pound system that made the Utes the No. 2 rushing offense in the nation this season.

With Haynes potentially not returning, Marshall and Hiter would be the 1-2 punch in the backfield. And Marshall’s All-Big Ten second-team recognition shows he’s more than ready to carry that load.​ Marshall’s public endorsement of Whittingham sends a message to the rest of the roster and to recruits. The program is still a destination, still a place where elite players want to develop and compete. Whittingham’s reputation for stability and discipline is exactly what Michigan needs after the Moore debacle.

Marshall’s decision to stay rather than explore his options in the portal is a tangible sign that Whittingham’s message is resonating. If the new coach can keep building momentum and retain other key pieces, the Wolverines could surprise people in 2026. But it all starts with players like Marshall choosing to believe in the vision.

Whittingham targets familiar faces for staff

While Jordan Marshall and other players are making decisions about their futures in Ann Arbor, Kyle Whittingham isn’t wasting any time assembling the coaching staff that will work with them. According to Detroit Free Press’ Tony Garcia, Michigan is “very, very” close to landing BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill, who just wrapped up the Pop-Tarts Bowl victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Hill, 50, has a deep-rooted relationship with Whittingham that spans over a decade. He played cornerback at Utah under Whittingham and then spent 12 seasons (2001-2013) on his staff. He worked his way up from graduate assistant to special teams coordinator. The move would bring in a defensive mind who’s been running BYU’s unit to a No. 21 national ranking in scoring defense. This is a good sign for players like Marshall who are committing to the new regime. Seeing Whittingham bring in proven coordinators with championship experience is reassuring that the rebuild will be thorough and intentional.​

Moreover, Hill is not the only Utah connection that Whittingham might be bringing in. According to reports by Pete Nakos, Utah defensive ends coach Lewis Powell is also yet another candidate who might join Whittingham’s staff. The combination of Powell and Hill will give Kyle Whittingham a defensive brain that he trusts. And it will give players the confidence that this staff is worth sticking for.



