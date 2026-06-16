Michigan RB Reveals He Thought Kyle Whittingham Would “Struggle” as Head Coach

After spending 32 years with the Utah Utes, Kyle Whittingham joined Michigan as the Wolverines’ 22nd head coach on Dec. 26, 2025. In his 21 seasons, the head coach has led Utah to 18 winning seasons, making him a perfect replacement for Sherrone Moore. But junior RB Jordan Marshall initially thought the 66-year-old wouldn’t be able to connect with Michigan players because of the large age gap.

“I thought he [Kyle Whittingham] was going to struggle to be connected with us, just because of his age,” said Marshall to The Wolverine in an exclusive interview. “I honestly think he’s done a great job. He’s connecting with his players, and we see how hard he works. It makes us want to work even harder.”

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Immediately after getting hired, Whittingham joined the Wolverines in Florida to observe their Citrus Bowl preparations before building his team for the 2026 season. He prioritized retaining elite talent like QB Bryce Underwood, WR Andrew Marsh, and RB Marshall. He even landed key pieces through the portal, including DB JJ Buchanan and WR Jamie French, among others.

While coaching changes usually result in a mass exodus, Whittingham’s ability to connect with players helped Michigan secure a No. 10 portal class in the country, per ESPN rankings. Many questioned his recruiting ability in the Midwest, given his deep West Coast roots. However, in his six months with Michigan, the coach proved critics wrong by building a 2026 roster that has the caliber to win titles.

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“He’s great. He’s intense,” said Marshall, praising the head coach. “He works hard—probably just as hard as anyone in that building. Just to be around him, he’s just a great coach, great person, great guy.”

To bring stability among the Wolverines and instill discipline, the coach establishes a strict culture. “I think it’s just different. I think it manifests in the field as like a lot more discipline, a lot more—I would say a lot more discipline,” said Michigan DT Trey Pierce in March 2026 in a press conference. “In hindsight, it’s 2020. I was a sophomore or junior under the last staff, so just that experience and seeing what works, what doesn’t work, and seeing it here, that’s pretty much why I say it.”

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With Whittingham’s arrival, Michigan experienced a culture shift, an elite roster, and an experienced coaching staff. To maximize Underwood’s potential following his 2025 struggles as a true freshman, Whittingham brought in OC Jason Beck and QB coach Koy Detmer from Utah this season. He’s even ready to apply the same strategy for the Wolverines’ 2026 season that made him successful at Utah.

“What you can expect, physicality will be our calling card,” said Whittingham, as reported by Maize N Brew in May 2026. “Usually, in Utah, the place I was, we were the most physical team in the league, whichever league we played in; that’s not going to be any different here. That will be the trademark. And the identity of this football team is physicality, toughness, and grit.”

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Michigan head coach’s 2026 expectations

Although critics questioned his time with the Wolverines, given his age, Whittingham assured his commitment to Michigan was strong enough. During his time with Utah, the head coach couldn’t lead the team to the CFP, but in his first season at Michigan, he has set his expectations clear.

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“I would expect at Michigan, you challenge for the Big Ten title every single year,” said Whittingham in his first media appearance. “That should be a given. Every single year, you should be in the hunt. And deep in the season, you should be right there with the top teams. Playoffs, obviously, is a lofty goal, but you can’t get there, most likely, unless you do well in the Big Ten, so you’ve got to take things a step at a time.”

“But at Michigan, I would say if you’re not thinking Big Ten championship every year, then something’s wrong,” added the Michigan head coach.