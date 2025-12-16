Michigan RB Who Threw Shade at Ryan Day Forced to Eat His Words Championing Sherrone Moore

The stunning downfall of Sherrone Moore has sent shockwaves through the college football world. Every statement Moore made during his brief tenure is now being re-examined through a different lens. And the same goes for his players who championed his leadership. Just 20 days ago, Marshall indirectly threw shade at Ryan Day while explaining his decision to commit to Michigan. And it involved genuine praise for Sherrone Moore.

“Sherrone Moore is the best coach in college football. How he carries himself, it’s all about culture. That’s what I wanted to be around,” he said. I didn’t want to be around (selfish) people. I wanted to be around better people.”Those words hit differently now that Moore has been fired for cause and criminally charged with stalking, breaking, and third-degree home invasion. All of this stemmed from his inappropriate relationship with a staff member.​

The Cincinnati native was one of the top running backs in the 2024 recruiting class. He had over two dozen Division I offers to choose from. Despite being from Ohio, Marshall spurned his home-state Buckeyes for Michigan, citing his connection with running backs coach Tony Alford and, more importantly, the culture he believed Moore was building in Ann Arbor.

It was a bold move for an Ohio kid to cross enemy lines. And Marshall made it clear he was doing so because he valued character and wanted to be part of something bigger than football. His comments about not wanting to be around “selfish” people were a subtle dig at other programs, including Ohio State, that he felt didn’t meet his standards.​

Fast forward to December 2025, and those words about avoiding selfish people are drawing plenty of attention on social media, and not in the way Marshall intended. Moore’s behavior is the definition of selfish. Michigan’s athletic director found “credible evidence” of the inappropriate relationship and fired Moore immediately, describing his actions as a “clear violation of University policy” with zero tolerance.

Prosecutors say Moore couldn’t handle the rejection and escalated his behavior to the point where the woman had to report him to university officials and eventually law enforcement. If convicted on all charges, Moore faces up to six years in prison. This entire saga has nothing to do with building a winning program or developing young men. It was about Moore putting his own desires above everything else, including the well-being of someone who worked for him.​

The culture Marshall thought he was signing up for (one built on integrity and being “better people”) turned out to be anything but. Michigan finished 9-3 in Moore’s second season and is headed to the Citrus Bowl. But the program is in shambles. Marshall rushed for 932 yards this season and was on pace to become Michigan’s first 1,000-yard rusher since Blake Corum. But all anyone wants to talk about now is how spectacularly wrong everyone was about Sherrone Moore.​

Players left reeling in Moore’s wake

The fallout from Sherrone Moore’s spectacular implosion is hitting the current Michigan roster hard. Interim coach Biff Poggi spoke publicly for the first time Monday at the Citrus Bowl media availability in Orlando, revealing just how deeply his players have been affected by the scandal.

“It has been a tumultuous time,” Poggi said.”A lot of… first disbelief, then anger, then really, what we’re in right now is the kids, quite frankly, feel very betrayed, and we’re trying to work through that.”

The 65-year-old associate head coach, who previously served as interim during Moore’s two-game suspension earlier this season, has spent the last week conducting multiple video calls with parents, putting his arms around players’ shoulders, and trying to help them process the shocking revelations. Athletic director Warde Manuel essentially gave Poggi one mandate: “to love and take care of the kids.” And that’s become a full-time job.​

Poggi told reporters that preparing for the December 31 bowl game against Texas has actually helped “a tremendous amount.” The reason is that practice serves as “a bit of a sanctuary” where players can escape the “constant barrage of media questions.” He’s also given players the option to opt out of the Citrus Bowl entirely. He is calling it a “personal decision” based on “a very unique situation.” It’s a far cry from the culture of accountability and integrity Marshall thought he was signing up for when he chose Michigan over Ohio State.​