Michigan RB’s Father Reveals True Feelings on Sherrone Moore After Son Quits Program in Fall Camp

Sherrone Moore’s running back room is buzzing with change this offseason. With Alabama transfer Justice Haynes arriving and solid contributions expected from Jordan Marshall, the competition is fierce. You’ve got junior Bryson Kuzdzal and sophomore Micah Ka’apana battling for a spot, and then there’s grad transfer John Volker from Princeton, adding even more depth. It’s a stacked group, which means every carry and every snap counts, and for some, that reality brings tough decisions.

CJ Hester knows this better than most. He’s a 5-foot-11, 180-pound back who’s been on quite a journey, from Western Michigan to UMass, then to Michigan. He’s shown flashes of real promise. During his last season at UMass, he rushed 119 times, gaining 529 yards and scoring four touchdowns. And who could forget his 74-yard rushing game against Georgia in 2024? That was a highlight moment proving he can perform on the big stage. But as Michigan’s backfield grew more crowded, CJ found himself sidelined during spring camp, and it became clear his role might be changing.

What stands out most, though, isn’t just the football stats, it’s what CJ’s time at Michigan meant on a deeper level. His dad, Clarence, shared something that really hits home: “It was genuine. Usually when you go through this recruitment process, you find out people aren’t genuine. They use a used car salesman type of pitch. This was not the case. It was genuine. It was straightforward.” Those words carry weight, showing that beyond the game, it was honesty and respect that made Michigan special. But it also poses a question as to why CJ wasn’t given chances if he was recruited so heavily.

Clarence added, “There was honesty in the room. You appreciate that those are the type of men my son is going to be around. We loved it.” It’s a dad’s reassurance, a feeling of trust in the place his son chose to grow, not just as a player, but as a person. And even though CJ is moving on to new pastures, that trust and respect aren’t forgotten. Sherrone Moore has this ability to make people feel at home, and that’s exactly what’s reflected here.

CJ’s agent confirmed he’ll redshirt this coming season and enter the transfer portal as a grad transfer, with two years of eligibility left to make his mark elsewhere. It’s a tough but thoughtful move amid a packed backfield where opportunities are limited. As CJ steps toward this next chapter, the foundation Michigan built for him, one of honesty, hard work, and genuine connection, will surely be part of his story no matter where he lands.

Sherrone Moore’s moment

Sherrone Moore steps into the 2025 season under a bright but unforgiving spotlight. After an 8-5 campaign marked by tough losses and uneven offense, the pressure is on for Moore to deliver a clear step forward. FOX analyst Joel Klatt summed it up by saying, “We continue with a young coach in Sherrone Moore, who is obviously dealing with the challenges related to a self-imposed suspension. We’ll see how things unfold beyond that.” This isn’t a time for patience at Michigan. The expectation is simple and clear.Win more, lose less.

Moore isn’t viewed as being on the hot seat, thanks in large part to his deep roots and critical role in Michigan’s recent national title run and historic wins over Ohio State. Klatt noted, “Moore has more equity with this fan base than Alabama’s new coach Kalen DeBoer, given his role as play-caller during that national championship and stepping in as interim head coach for two monumental wins over Ohio State.” But that trust is also a double-edged sword, there’s no hiding behind excuses, not even the upcoming two-game suspension. “If they can reach 9-3 before the bowl game, they’ll definitely be in the mix, and if they get to 10-2, that really puts them in the spotlight,” Klatt added, underscoring what success looks like this season.

The Wolverines boast undeniable talent, from rising stars in the backfield to a defense anchored by strong leadership and a stabilizing offensive line despite offseason changes. But with Moore sidelined for the Nebraska game, every practice and every snap takes on even greater meaning. As Klatt put it, “That tough season last year will be quickly forgotten if Moore can deliver a winning campaign. If not, the patience will dry up fast.” For Moore and Michigan, it’s a make-or-break moment defined by one relentless goal: forward momentum, no matter what.