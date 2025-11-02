Michigan Recoup 56% of Their Bryce Underwood NIL Expense With New Big House Service

Hosting off-season events on the football fields is the new revenue mechanism. Remember when Michigan hosted Zach Bryan’s concert at Michigan Stadium? It was one of the biggest crowd-pulling events in recent history, which broke the nation’s all-time box-office record. The success of the event generated a massive revenue share for the school, which covers more than half of the program’s highest NIL athlete.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On September 27, Zach Bryan’s concert at Michigan Stadium drew 112,408 fans to the football stadium, generating $5 million from merchandise sales and making history. According to the reports, Michigan earned a profit share of $1.7 million for hosting the event, as stipulated in its contract. This is more than Michigan’s concession sales at a football game and covers 56% of Bryce Underwood’s NIL value.

Imago A general view of the Michgan Stadium Aug. 2, 2014 – Ann Arbor, United Kingdom – A general view of the Michgan Stadium as the match kicks-off..- International Champions Cup 2014 – Manchester United, ManU vs Real Madrid – Michigan Stadium – Ann Arbor – USA – 2nd August 2014 – Picture David Klein/Sportimage. Ann Arbor United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20140802_zaf_si1_091.jpg DavidxKleinx csmphoto936831

Wolverine’s QB Bryce Underwood is paid $3 million per year for four years in NIL money from the college program, which rounds to $12.5 million. He also earns some add-ons as part of his deal. He is the eighth-highest-paid NIL athlete, and his value remains constant due to his consistent performances. This massive revenue can help the program cover a part of its NIL payments, even raise coaching salaries, and other expenses.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Michigan’s $5M record breaks George Strait’s concert was held the previous year on June 15, 2024, at Texas A&M’s Kyle Field. One of the main reasons Michigan was able to break the record is the size of its largest stadium. Michigan Stadium is the country’s largest stadium and the third-largest in the world. The Big House is expected to host more live events in the future, as the new scheme allows for direct revenue-sharing with student-athletes, generating additional income.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Michigan to host Morgan Wallen’s concert in 2026

Morgan Wallen announced on October 30 that he will be hosting his “Still The Problem Tour” at the Big House in 2026. The event is set to be held over two nights, on July 24 and July 25, in Ann Arbor. The pre-booking will be open until November 6 at 10 p.m. ET at StillTheProblem.com, and tickets will be on sale to the public from November 7 at 10 a.m. ET. The July 24 show will feature special guest Thomas Rhett as direct support, with Hudson Westbrook and Blake Whiten as the other performers. The July 25 concert will feature HARDY as direct support with Westbrook and Whiten rounding out the lineup.

AD

It was reported that Michigan students and season ticket holders can enjoy presale tickets, with access to both shows. Tickets will be sold through the AXS platform. Michigan’s athletics gave a hint earlier this week with a Maize and Blue “MW” initials on its sleeve, with a countdown clock on Wallen’s website.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The back-to-back concert is a result of the massive success of Zach Bryan’s Concert this year. This two-day event is expected to break the previous merchandise sales record. It will also be a major revenue-generating source for the school, which can help their program in covering athletic expenses and NIL deals.