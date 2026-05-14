Michigan Recruit Almost Commits to Wrong Football Program After Grabbing Different Hat

There was a moment Wednesday afternoon where Michigan fans felt their optimism drop. Because for one awkward moment, it looked like Quentin Burrell picked another school as Rivals YouTube streamed live. The 4-star Chicago WR sat behind a table with four hats lined up in front of him – Missouri, Notre Dame, Michigan, and Arizona State. Then he made his verbal pledge.

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“I feel like the best decision for me is the University of Michigan. Go Blue,” Quentin Burrell announced.

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And then, right after saying it, the 2027 class WR accidentally reached for the Notre Dame hat and even put it on. Then he immediately realized the mistake, laughed it off, and grabbed the correct Michigan hat while his father proudly stood nearby wearing a Michigan “Go Blue” shirt.

Can you even blame Quentin Burrell? Under a national spotlight, with two navy hats sitting inches apart, anybody could’ve made the same mistake. But underneath the hilarious moment is a big recruiting win for Michigan.

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At 6’2 and 195 pounds, Quentin Burrell is Rivals’ No. 85 overall player nationally, the No. 15 WR in the country, and the No. 6 prospect in Illinois. His junior season at Chicago’s Mount Carmel saw him making 67 catches for 1,139 yards, 16 touchdowns, and a state championship. So, yeah Michigan wanted him badly and so did Notre Dame.

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The Irish treated Quentin Burrell, the hometown prospect, like a priority target from the start. WRs coach Mike Brown built a strong relationship with him and the school kept bringing him back to campus and even had him at the Irish Invasion Camp. But then, this was relationship recruiting.

Michigan originally offered Quentin Burrell back in January 2025 when Ron Bellamy was still coaching WRs. And even after he briefly departed, the U-M staff somehow strengthened the connection. Micah Simon, Jason Beck, and Kyle Whittingham all stayed heavily involved, and the young WR bought into the atmosphere.

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“Coaches are really close like a family,” he told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong after visiting for the spring game. “And you can feel that, plus it’s a great school in the Big Ten with great history and traditions.”

Also, Michigan had one advantage nobody else did. Quentin Burrell already knew Ann Arbor pretty well because his sister, Kali Burrell, played soccer for the Wolverines. She just finished her senior season there this spring. Quentin also visited Schembechler Hall twice this offseason during spring practices, including the spring game on April 18 alongside teammate Tavares Harrington, another highly regarded 2027 prospect trending heavily toward Michigan.

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And maybe the funniest part of all this is that his accidental hat moment almost perfectly matched how his father Aaron Burrell once described him.

“When I describe Quentin, I don’t say rare, but I just say he’s uncommon,” he told The Wolverine earlier this month. “He does a lot of uncommon things… He’s just an uncommon kid in all the best ways.”

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Well, grabbing the wrong hat surely qualifies for an uncommon commitment scene.

Michigan’s WR room is changing

Michigan’s recruiting plan at WR has clearly changed. For years, the Wolverines went for smaller, speed-based players. But now, they’re building size. Jaylen Pile, Salesi Moa, and Travis Johnson all came at 6-foot or taller while the Wolverines added bigger transfer targets like JJ Buchanan and Jaime Ffrench. Now comes Quentin Burrell at 6’3.

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With Bryce Underwood expected to remain the centerpiece of the future offense for at least the next couple seasons, you need bigger targets who can bail him out on difficult throws. Quentin Burrell looks exactly like that kind of player. And as he said himself, he isn’t settling for anything mediocre.

“I believe in coach [Kyle Whittingham] and coach [Micah] Simon,” he told Rivals after his commitment. “I feel like we can win the natty. I’m ready to work and earn everything that comes my way. I’m not going to roll over and be another guy.”

This commitment pushes Michigan up to eight total pledges in the 2027 cycle, and Quentin Burrell becomes the first WR in Kyle Whittingham’s class. But the Wolverines aren’t done. 5-star receiver Dakota Guerrant remains one of the major priorities still on the board, along with targets like Damani Warren, Deshawn Hall, and Tavares Harrington.