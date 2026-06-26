Michigan Regent Issues Public Apology as Board Ends Investigation After Confirming Lewd Comment Allegations

For Jordan Acker, Thursday’s Board of Regents meeting was about more than university business. It became the moment he publicly apologized after weeks of scrutiny, as the University of Michigan announced it had wrapped up its review of online messages connected to the regent.

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According to The Detroit News, the university hired an independent law firm to review the allegations. The review found that the messages attributed to Acker between 2020 and 2021 were real. It added that after considering the circumstances, the Board of Regents determined it would close the matter without further action. Meanwhile, Jordan Acker leaned on accountability.

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“For those who have been hurt, disappointed, frustrated, or angry, I understand why,” he told the board. “I do not ask for sympathy. I do not ask anyone to excuse my mistakes. I only ask that my apology be heard as sincere.”

He also apologized to his fellow regents, students, faculty, staff, alumni, and supporters of the university, acknowledging what he described as the “distraction, the disappointment, and the pain” caused over the past two months.

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“I’m sorry to my colleagues on this board, I’m sorry to our students, our faculty, our staff, our alumni and everyone who cares deeply about this university,” he said. “Much has been said and written about me. Some of it I believe has been unfair, some of it has felt like a deliberate attempt to define me by my worst moments and mistakes, but today is not about that. Today is about accountability.”

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The controversy began in April when reports surfaced about comments Jordan Acker allegedly made in a private Slack group chat. According to previous reporting by The Guardian, the messages included lewd remarks about a Democratic strategist and a female Michigan student. Those allegations prompted the university to launch an independent investigation.

Following the meeting, Board Chair Michael Behm and Regent Paul Brown confirmed to Bridge Michigan that the investigation had validated the messages attributed to Jordan Acker. Behm also said there was no formal investigative report. Despite the board’s decision, Acker acknowledged that some people may disagree with his choice to remain in office through the final six months of his term.

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“I believe that when we fail, our responsibility is not always to disappear,” he said. “Sometimes, our responsibility is to acknowledge our failure, accept the consequences, learn from them, and continue doing the work we were elected to do.”

Jordan Acker explains what led to his public apology

During his remarks, Jordan Acker said a conversation with a faculty member made him rethink how he wanted to respond. He recalled being told that owning mistakes matters more than facing public shame, and said that idea stayed with him throughout the past few months.

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“Regardless of legal outcomes, regardless of investigations, regardless of what anyone else concludes, I know that I failed my own standards,” he said.

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He also admitted he should have apologized much sooner. Earlier in the controversy, he said that the allegations were “fake” and “ridiculous.”

The public statement comes during the final stretch of Jordan Acker’s time as a regent. First elected to the board in 2019, he sought another term this year but lost the Democratic nomination to attorney Amir Makled and fellow incumbent Regent Paul Brown after a closely watched primary contest.

Board members also weighed in after Jordan Acker’s remarks. Paul Brown said he valued the apology while noting his record of advocating for students, university workers, and LGBTQ community members. Denise Ilitch said the situation showed that admitting mistakes and taking responsibility are important qualities for students to see in public leaders.

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“It’s really a teachable moment for our students to be able to see that when you make a mistake, you own it, you’re accountable, you apologize, and you carry on with the work,” she said.

Thursday’s meeting effectively marked the end of the university’s review of the matter. With no further action planned, Jordan Acker is expected to complete the rest of his term.